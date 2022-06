BEAUMONT — Judge Buddie Hahn has dismissed the criminal conspiracy case against Kelly Daws, according to the judge's office. Daws had been convicted in 2019 and sentenced to 12 years for plotting to kill her then police officer husband, but that conviction was thrown out when prosecutors agreed with Daws' new attorneys, Cory Crenshaw and Jamie Matuska, that mistakes were made during the original trial, prior to when the new attorneys took on the case, and that a new trial was warranted. A jury was picked today but Judge Hahn threw out the case.

BEAUMONT, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO