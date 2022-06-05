ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Buttigieg sees 'insanity' in reaction to gun violence

By David Cohen
POLITICO
POLITICO
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZPPtM_0g194jOr00
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg speaks outside the White House. | Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Updated: 06/05/2022 11:05 AM EDT

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on Sunday criticized those who blame America's gun violence on factors other than guns.

"The idea that us, being the only developed country where this happens routinely, especially in terms of the mass shootings, is somehow a result of the design of the doorways on our school buildings is the definition of insanity, if not the definition of denial," he said on ABC's "This Week."

Buttigieg was responding to those who blamed last month's horrific school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that left 19 children and two teachers dead on American schools having too many entrances and exits. "Every building should have a single point of entry," former President Donald Trump said in a speech to the NRA. “Have one door into and out of the school," Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) urged.

Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Ind., also said local leaders are looking to Washington for leadership on gun violence, but not necessarily waiting for federal action.



"As every mayor is doing around the country," he told host George Stephanopoulos, "you take the steps that you can to reduce community violence, to invest in partnerships, to make sure that you're taking the steps that you can locally, but you're also looking at Washington to say will anything be different this time?"

He added: "Will we actually acknowledge the reasons why we are the only country, the only developed country, where this happens on a routine basis?"

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said there are lots of potential solutions, both local and federal, that could be tried, but said that he didn't want to revive old ideas that don't work.



"What we do not need are solutions that have already been tried and done," he said on CBS' "Face the Nation. "I visit schools every day in Kansas City. Almost all of them are fortified. Most of them have armed guards these days, at least one. So these types of solutions they keep saying have been done."

Missouri is a state that allows staff members in schools to carry weapons, but Lucas didn't see much benefit from arming more teachers to defend against gunmen with AR-15s.

"Just having someone in the classroom with a firearm is not a simple solution," he said. "And what's more, and I say this as a parent, I don't want a first grade teacher necessarily worrying about a classroom of 20 students and also worrying about how she can get the faster draw on a mass shooter with this amazing, high-capacity firearm. That is wholly unreasonable. Red-flag laws, background checks are very clear solutions."

Comments / 170

wrecked11
3d ago

You are able to proudly be gay because of the freedom guns gave you. What other country could you be publicly gay and not be punished sit down shut up and focus on your transportation job

Reply(27)
70
jody
3d ago

For me, I find it absolutely shocking how fast our county has deteriorated. Trust in government is at an all time low but Americans feel entitled to free everything.

Reply(3)
47
TNCompCon
3d ago

Not as insane as taking two months off of your high profile job to co-father an adopted child and call it “paternity leave”.

Reply(16)
101
Related
The Independent

‘How dare you?’: Louie Gohmert has emotional outburst at gun bill hearing

Texas Representative Louie Gohmert had an emotional outburst after Democratic representatives suggested Republicans’ opposition to new restrictions on firearm ownership put them on the side of the mass killers who’ve perpetrated shootings in several American cities over the last month. Mr Gohmert, a Texas Republican, said on Thursday it was “an outrage” that his colleagues would imply Republicans “must be here for the gunmen” during a House Judiciary Committee markup of legislation to raise the age at which Americans can purchase high-powered military-style rifles from 18 to 21. Sitting in his home office and appearing at the markup remotely,...
CNN

States with the most gun violence share one trait

There's one thing that is indisputable in the available data on gun violence: Where there are more guns, there are more gun deaths. This is true despite Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's attempt to explain away gun deaths by comparing them to gun violence in Chicago.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Washington State
State
Missouri State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Stephanopoulos
Person
Pete Buttigieg
Person
Quinton Lucas
Person
Ted Cruz
Person
Donald Trump
Salon

Lauren Boebert’s former employees say she’s a “monster” and her business record is a “sham”

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Not unlike Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Rep. Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina, Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado is a far-right MAGA Republican who has gone out of her way to court controversy since being sworn into the U.S. House of Representatives in January 2021. The 35-year-old Boebert, a QAnon supporter and conspiracy theorist, is running on a pseudo-populist platform in her 2022 reelection campaign. But journalist Abigail Weinberg, in an article published by Mother Jones on May 12, demonstrates that Boebert's image as a "straight-talking small-town business owner" is a sham.
RIFLE, CO
Daily Mail

Biden 'literally destroyed security with the stroke of a pen' Rep. Katko says as Kevin McCarthy demands at Law Enforcement Memorial that the administration keeps Title 42 in place at hemorrhaging southern border

Kevin McCarthy and Representative John Katko tore into Biden's southern border policies, claiming his actions have allowed for increased crime in American cities and caused the spike in fentanyl overdose deaths. 'We'll do everything in our power to make sure Title 42 is not lifted,' the House Republican Minority Leader...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Gun Violence#School Shooting#Transportation#The White House#Abc#American#Nra#R Texas
MSNBC

Sen. Graham praises Biden, condemns Trump in newly-released audio

In newly-released audio from New York Times reporters Jonathan Martin and Alexander Burns, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., on January 6, praises President Biden's temperament and criticizes Donald Trump's behavior during the insurrection. The Morning Joe panel discusses.May 11, 2022.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Deadline

Jimmy Kimmel Rips Donald Trump, Ted Cruz & “Their Fellow Sewer-Dwellers” Over Uvalde Shooting

Click here to read the full article. Jimmy Kimmel isn’t done talking about last week’s horrific shooting in small-town Texas yet — not when former President Donald Trump, Sen. Ted Cruz and “their fellow sewer-dwellers are working overtime this week to shift the blame.” The late-night host noted Tuesday on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that the NRA held its “annual meeting of the mindless” three days after the tragedy less than 300 miles away — because “you wouldn’t wanna lose that security deposit, now would you?” He asked later in the monologue, “What if the Democrats forced a vote on a bill that...
UVALDE, TX
Fox News

'The View' co-host Whoopi Goldberg refers to House Republicans as 'domestic terrorists'

"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg on Thursday referred to Republicans in the House of Representatives as "domestic terrorists." Her comment came during the show's opening segment as the liberal co-hosts discussed the Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act, which passed the House Wednesday with only one Republican, Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., voting with all Democrats in favor.
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
222K+
Followers
13K+
Post
101M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy