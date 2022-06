Lizzo seems to have very subtly dropped an engagement announcement on Instagram, but we can't be sure. The singer and her boyfriend Myke Wright, who went public with their relationship in April, made their red-carpet couple debut at a For Your Consideration screening of her Amazon reality show, Lizzo's Watch Out For the Big Grrrls, on Sunday, June 5, and in addition to a bright fuchsia Valentino outfit, the Yitty founder wore a diamond ring on that finger (over her glove). She posted a roundup of the look on Instagram, tagging her style team and writing, “Ima boss ass bitch, bitch, bitch, bitch, bitch, bitch, bitch💅🏾 #FYC.”

