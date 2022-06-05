ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Albany Police investigating homicide on Central Avenue

By Richard Roman
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wHt7w_0g194LPX00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – The Albany Police Department is currently investigating a homicide that occurred late on Saturday on Central Avenue. At about 11:05 p.m., patrol officers heard several shots being fired on the 500 block of Central Avenue between Partridge Street and Manning Boulevard.

Get the latest news, weather, sports and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

Police said a 33-year-old man was found in a nearby parking lot with a gunshot wound to the torso. The man was treated at the scene by emergency medical crews and taken to Albany Medical Center Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The identity of the victim or details of the incident is being withheld at this time. Anyone with information that might be helpful to the investigation is asked to contact the Albany Police Detective Division at (518) 462-8039.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 3

Related
WNYT

Albany police identify man killed on Central Avenue

Police are continuing to investigate a shooting that killed a man in Albany over the weekend. They’re now identifying the victim as Jah-Quan Owens. The 34-year-old man was killed Saturday night on Central Avenue. Police found him in a parking lot with a gunshot wound in the torso. He was taken to Albany Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
ALBANY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albany, NY
Albany, NY
Crime & Safety
Albany, NY
Sports
NEWS10 ABC

Albany police academy graduates focus on community policing

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Police are taking new steps to improve community policing around the city to reduce crime and hire more officers at the same time. 26 officers graduated from the Albany Police Academy on Wednesday, giving the Albany Police Department one of their largest groups of recruits yet. Police Chief Eric Hawkins […]
ALBANY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Central Avenue#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc
Daily Voice

Woman's Death At Albany Apartment Ruled Homicide

A woman’s death inside a Capital District apartment is now being investigated as a homicide. Ahsid Hemingway-Powell, age 30, was found dead just after 9 a.m. Tuesday, May 31, inside her home at the Loudon Arms Apartments, located on Old Hickory Drive in Albany, according to Albany Police. Officers...
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Suspect wanted for 2019 NC murder captured in Troy

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Members of the U.S. Marshal’s Albany Division of the New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force (NY/NJ RFTF) arrested a suspect Tuesday who was involved in a North Carolina homicide in 2019. On May 31, 2019, Rayshun Terry was gunned down in a High Point, North Carolina neighborhood.
ALBANY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WNYT

Large police presence in Latham started as fight on CDTA bus

Police say a large police presence in Latham Tuesday afternoon started with a fight on a CDTA bus. They tell NewsChannel 13 two people on the bus were fighting, when at least one displayed a gun. The two people got off the bus at Latham Farms and continued to fight.
LATHAM, NY
WNYT

Pair injured in Warren County motorcycle crash

Two people on a motorcycle were hurt when their bike crashed on the Northway in Warren County. NewsChannel 13's media partners at The Post-Star report the crash happened near Exit 18, Tuesday afternoon. A man and woman were taken to Glens Falls Hospital. They are expected to be okay. State...
WARREN COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

27K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy