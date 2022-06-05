Albany Police investigating homicide on Central Avenue

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – The Albany Police Department is currently investigating a homicide that occurred late on Saturday on Central Avenue. At about 11:05 p.m., patrol officers heard several shots being fired on the 500 block of Central Avenue between Partridge Street and Manning Boulevard.

Police said a 33-year-old man was found in a nearby parking lot with a gunshot wound to the torso. The man was treated at the scene by emergency medical crews and taken to Albany Medical Center Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The identity of the victim or details of the incident is being withheld at this time. Anyone with information that might be helpful to the investigation is asked to contact the Albany Police Detective Division at (518) 462-8039.

