Boilermaker revises COVID participation policy

UTICA, N.Y. — Boilermaker officials announced the lifting of COVID restrictions for participation in the Boilermaker 15K presented by Excellus BlueCross BlueShield, 5K presented by Utica National and the 15K Wheelchair Race presented by Sitrin and NBT Bank on July 10, 2022. As a result of the changes,...
Community Action Partnership for Madison County (CAP) is part of a national network of Community. Action agencies who are committed to changing people’s lives and improving communities. May was. Community Action Month, recognizing the tireless work CAP agencies all over the country do to make. our communities a better...
Aymen Rashid, MD, has joined the Mohawk Valley Health System (MVHS) Orthopedic Group as an orthopedic spine surgeon. Dr. Rashid received his medical degree from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in Baltimore, Maryland. His Spine Fellowship was completed at the Houston Methodist Hospital in Houston, Texas, and his Orthopedic Residency was completed at SUNY Upstate Medical University in Syracuse, New York. Prior to joining MVHS, Dr. Rashid was an orthopedic spine surgeon at Slocum Dickson Medical Group, PLLC. He has more than 8 years of experience as a physician. Dr. Rashid is accepting new patients of all ages. He is part of the MVHS Orthopedic Group located at 1903 Sunset Ave, Utica, New York. He can be reached at 315-624-8150.
The Oneida Indian Nation (OIN) announced its new employee housing program with The Villages at Stoney Creek, an employees-only apartment complex that will welcome residents on July 1, 2022. The housing development is part of an innovative recruitment strategy that blends new jobs across OIN’s business enterprises with affordable, high-quality...
MUNNSVILLE, N.Y. — The owners of Foothill Hops Farm Brewery are helping to promote mental health and suicide prevention when they host the “Beyond The Yellow Brick Road Health and Well-Being Fair” this Sunday, June 12, from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. The brewery is located at...
CLINTON, N.Y. – More than 325 members of Hamilton College’s 497-member Class of 2020 returned on Saturday, June 4, for the Commencement celebration delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The class that was honored virtually in 2020 enjoyed many traditions of a typical Senior Week and Commencement two years...
Sophie Norton adds to the rich Vernon Downs history. Vernon Downs race track has always been a grand attraction for central New York. Every weekend from April to November, the pleasure of racing horses is second to none. Filled with so much history, like when Vernon Downs opened its doors for the first time back in 1953 to an audience of 4632 racegoers. Or back in 1964, when Jim Moran debuted as the voice for Vernon Downs and embarked on a half-century career before hanging it up in 2014. And even in 2004, Vernon Downs closed its doors before being opened back up in 2006.
Daniel G. Bragg, 51, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for aggravated unlicensed operation second-degree, failure to comply, displaying a false inspection sticker, operating an uninspected motor vehicle and unsafe tire. Frederick F. Wilmer Jr., 45, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for inadequate stop lamps, operating an uninspected motor...
CAZENOVIA, N.Y. — Shortly after 8:20 p.m. on June 7 Madison County 911 received a call of a possible aircraft crash in Cazenovia. Crews quickly arrived on scene to investigate the report. After a thorough investigation of the area, no aircraft was discovered. On scene were Madison County Sheriff’s...
