San Jose weekend shootings leave 2 dead

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) -- A 23-year-old San Jose man has been arrested in the May 17 fatal shooting near Rancho del Pueblo Golf Course. San Jose police said Carlos Espinoza was being held in connection with the murder of 32-year-old Carlos David Tovar.The incident began in the evening hours. Officers responded to the area of South King Road and Hermocilla Way to investigate a call of a person shot. When they arrived at the scene, they located an adult male victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Even though officers provided life-saving measures, Tovar died of his injuries.During the investigation, detectives developed evidence that Espinoza was a suspect in the case. On June 3, officers took Espinoza into custody.A motive of the shooting has not been released. It was San José's 11th homicide of the year.Anyone with information is asked to Contact Detective Sergeant Van den Broeck #3829 or Detective Meeker #3272 of the San José Police Department's Homicide unit at 408-277-5283, or via email: 3829@sanjoseca.gov and/or 3272@sanjoseca.gov
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose Fire Department battled a two-alarm fire at what appeared to be a church on Wednesday afternoon. The fire was called in around 2:30 p.m. on the 400 block of South 10th Street. A homeless man was arrested on suspicion of starting the fire. Witnesses pointed out the […]
SAN JOSE — A shooting that erupted inside a library and wounded a man Monday afternoon — sending patrons and staff scrambling for cover — is being investigated as a gang-related attack, according to San Jose police. Additionally, the Hillview Branch Library “will remain closed until further...
OAKLAND, Calif. - A 15-year-old girl was wounded in a shooting in East Oakland Tuesday night, police officials said. Authorities said the girl is in stable condition and was able to provide officers with a statement. The Oakland Police Department's communications division received a call Tuesday night from a local...
Moderna says it has an updated vaccine that protects better against Omicron, and a preliminary study showed an eightfold increase in antibodies in those who received the new shot. The company is hoping to have a new booster approved for use by fall. [Associated Press]. The SF Medical Examiner has...
SAN JOSE – Police are seeking multiple suspects connected to two home invasion robberies that took place in East San Jose on the same afternoon last week, one of which was captured on dashcam.Around 2 p.m. on May 31, officers responded to a home on the 600 block of North Capitol Avenue. According to police, about five to six people entered a home and stole a vehicle from their garage.About two hours later, the suspects were spotted at a home on the 1000 block of Summerdale Drive, about a mile from where the first incident took place. Police said they...
Questions remain Monday about the shooting death of an employee inside a San Jose Safeway store over the weekend. The store reopened this afternoon as employees of the store continue to deal with the tragedy of fellow worker Manuel Huizar. On the store's sidewalk, the victim's family lit candles and...
San Jose police officers spent the weekend trying to break up sideshows across the city. Despite a recent vow to crack down on sideshows, police admitted homicide investigations Saturday night and early Sunday tied up the understaffed department. "On that specific night, due to the homicide that occurred and the...
OAKLAND (CBS SF) -- Homicide detectives were unraveling the circumstances surrounding a pair of overnight shootings in Oakland that claimed the lives of two men.According to Oakland police, officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation in the 10000 block of MacArthur Boulevard at around 11 p.m.Upon arrival, the officers located an adult male and a woman with apparent gunshot wounds. Despite the efforts of medical professionals, the man succumbed to his injuries.Police told The East Bay Times, the shooting victim was a 36-year-old San Leandro man. His 34-year-old wife was in stable condition.Homicide detectives were conducting a follow-up investigation. No other...
SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose are searching for two suspects involved in a possible gang-related shooting that happened Monday afternoon, authorities said.The incident happened at the Hillview library branch on Hopkins Drive just before 3:30 p.m. Monday afternoon.Police said two men entered the building and chased after a person before shooting the victim. The two suspects ran away from the scene."Based on the preliminary investigation, we do believe this is a gang-related shooting. As there were statements made during the incident," said San Jose police officer Steve Aponte.There were reports that there were children at the library who witnessed the incident.Police said the victim is expected to survive and no one else was hurt. Authorities are asking for witnesses with any information to come forward.Hopkins Drive will be closed during the investigation. People are being asked to avoid the area.
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. - A teenager shot a letter carrier with a pellet gun on Monday afternoon in Mountain View, the police department announced. Mountain View Police received reports of a letter carrier who was shot with an unknown object in the 2000 block of Jardin Drive at approximately 2:30 p.m. The letter carrier told police that a teenager drove up next to him, rolled down his window, and "shot rocks" at him. The suspect then drove away in a grey sedan towards Los Altos.
OAKLAND, Calif. - A 73-year-old woman is being remembered after a hit-and-run driver killed her as she walked to work in East Oakland. KTVU has learned this incident and others have prompted police to position more officers in the area. One business owner said crime is out of control, that violence has escalated and the disregard for human life blatant.
SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco police have arrested a 30-year-old man suspected in a string of random knife attacks on Monday night. One person was critically injured with multiple stab wounds. Three others managed to escape without injury, police said. Investigators said the first attack happened at 18th and Shotwell...
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN)– Firefighters are at the scene of a brush fire burning a hillside near U.S. Highway 101 on Wednesday morning in San Francisco’s Potrero Hill neighborhood. In a Twitter post about 10:30 a.m., the San Francisco Fire Department said the blaze was along southbound Highway 101near the Cesar Chavez off-ramp and that no […]
