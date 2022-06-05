This golf simulator is a hole-in-one gift for Father’s Day

Father’s Day is more than just a chance to show your dad how much you love him. It’s a way to give him something that’ll make the rest of his year a little better. Whether that means giving him a way to reconnect with a hobby or practice his favorite game so he can smoke the competition when he gets together with friends, we’ve got you covered. The SwingLogic SLX MicroSim – Home Golf MicroSimulator is a compact life-like golf simulator that lets you play with your own clubs. Now until June 19th, this awesome golf simulator is on sale for $189.99 (Reg. $204), and if you order quickly, it could be here in time for Father’s Day!

Give your dad the gift of golfing without ever leaving the comfort of his living room. This golf simulator pack puts a lifelike game of fold on the big screen mirrored from your iOS device. Load up the app, and pull out the included swing stick — or he can use his own clubs. This set comes with a detachable cradle that can slip right onto your own clubs so your dad can play the game he loves with the clubs he knows. You can even practice specific skills that’ll help you on the real course: “I love using this device pretty accurate[ly] especially with real clubs, good for tempo training as well,” says one reviewer. Get a workout at home or pack it up and take your golf game on the road !

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=95_OpXkSjmE?version=3&rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=en-US&autohide=2&wmode=transparent&w=640&h=360]

Customizable calibration options give users a ton of control over the game. The accuracy of each swing response is reliable enough that you could use the SLX MicroSim to practice during the off-season and wow your golf buddies next time you see them. And that’s exactly what reviewers on Amazon are saying: “This in my opinion is for someone looking to have fun with golf inside when the weather doesn’t cooperate, and for someone looking to get a good swing down and hone your swing.”

Give your dad a hole in one gift. Get the SwingLogic SLX MicroSim – Home Golf MicroSimulator on sale for $189.99 (Reg. $204) until June 19th. Order soon and get it in time for Father’s Day!

Prices subject to change.