Kansas City, MO

Non-life-threatening shooting Saturday near Plaza Marriott

By Addi Weakley
KSHB 41 Action News
 6 days ago
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department responded on the report of a shooting around 10:15 p.m. Saturday near the Kansas City Marriott Country Club Plaza.

Upon arrival to the scene, police say they located one shooting victim in the hotel lobby. Another victim was located to the south of 45th and Main streets. The victims told police they were arguing with the shooting suspects when they heard the sound of gunshots.

Both victims were transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police closed down the area surrounding 45th and Main streets as the scene was investigated.

Editor's Note: This story has been updated to reflect that the shooting itself did not happen at the Kansas City Marriott hotel.

