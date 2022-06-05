ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Lightning shock the Rangers with goal in final minute, win 3-2

By Tim Kephart
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0otW7H_0g193EGf00

There's nothing like waiting until the last possible minute to finish something, and that's exactly what the Tampa Bay Lightning did in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals Sunday.

Nikita Kucherov fired a pass to Ondrej Palat with just 41 seconds to go and Palat called game with a shot right past New York Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin to give Tampa Bay a 3-2 victory.

While the Lightning weren't panicking, they were facing a 0-3 deficit if they couldn't pull off a win in Game 3 against the Rangers.

PHOTOS: Tampa Bay wins Game 3 over New York, 3-2

Lightning coach Jon Cooper cited poor puck management, as well as the lack of a sense of urgency in his team’s play, as factors contributing to Tampa Bay losing consecutive playoff games for the first time in three years.

The Rangers had won six of their last seven games while outscoring opponents 28-13 heading into Game 3. They had also gone on to win 11 of 13 series all-time after holding a 2-0 lead.

But now, with Tampa Bay's Game 3 victory, it looks like there could be a brand new series starting. If Tampa Bay can pull off a win at home in Game 4, it would even the series at 2-2 heading back to New York for Game 5.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Bergeron reacts to Bruins firing head coach Bruce Cassidy

Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron has given his first public comments on the firing of head coach Bruce Cassidy. The Bruins announced the decision Monday night. B's general manager Don Sweeney said the team needed a "new voice" and that a search for a new coach will begin immediately. In...
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Oilers star Connor McDavid reacts after getting swept by Avalanche in first Western Conference Finals

Edmonton Oilers superstar Connor McDavid got his first taste of the Western Conference Finals this season, but his time there was short-lived thanks to a 4-0 sweep at the hands of the Colorado Avalanche. Mike Smith and the Oilers’ defense was no match for the Avalanche’s high-powered attack, which the Oilers’ own explosive offense wasn’t able to keep up with.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
City
Tampa, FL
ClutchPoints

Lightning coach Jon Cooper drops Brayden Point truth bomb for Game 4 vs. Rangers

The Tampa Bay Lightning managed a stellar comeback against the New York Rangers in Game 3, effectively keeping their season alive. With the Eastern Conference Finals series back in Tampa with the Lightning facing a 2-1 deficit, head coach Jon Cooper dropped a critical update on star forward Brayden Point, who has been sidelined since Game 7 of the first round of the playoffs. Via Elliotte Friedman, Cooper announced that Point would once again be unavailable ahead of Game 4 against the Rangers.
TAMPA, FL
Golf Digest

Plunking four straight batters in the ninth inning is a heck of a way to lose a ballgame

Watch baseball long enough and you’ll see all sorts of walk-offs. Singles, homers, balks, bunts, and bloops. You might even see a grand slam, a wild pitch, or a runner steal home. They’re rare, but they happen. What hasn’t happened, or at least not that we’ve seen, is what went down in the 9th-inning of double-A ball between the Biloxi Shuckers and Pensacola Blue Wahoos on Sunday. The Yahoos came to the plate in the bottom of the ninth needing three runs to win it, which they proceeded to get with a little help from the Shuckers’ closer, who plunked [full LeBron voice] not one, not two, not three but four consecutive batters to end the game.
BASEBALL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nikita Kucherov
NBC Sports

Here was Cassidy's initial reaction to being fired as Bruins coach

The Boston Bruins' decision to fire Bruce Cassidy came as a surprise to many -- including Bruce Cassidy, it appears. Bruins general manager Don Sweeney announced Monday night they have relieved Cassidy of his duties, ending his five-plus-season tenure as head coach. Cassidy had guided the Bruins to the playoffs in each those seasons and brought the team within one win of a Stanley Cup in 2019, so the move wasn't without controversy.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Dallas Keuchel Reportedly Makes His Free Agent Decision

Free agent starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel will reportedly look to resurrect his career in the National League. Keuchel, who was released by the Chicago White Sox last week and cleared waivers, freeing him to sign with any team of his choosing, has agreed to a minor-league deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

26K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abcactionnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy