Being Black in America means doing anything through the institution of racism, explains three-time Olympic champion Jackie Joyner-Kersee. That includes running. For the 60-year old retired track and field athlete, the sport has always been about more than just exercise. “It’s where meditation, size, and time travel become one,” she says. But on a deeper level, it’s also a form of resiliency: “From the age of nine, I knew I was a runner. It never crossed my mind to stop because I was Black. So I practiced, put in the work, and willed myself to become the best. I never imagined any of that happening to a Black girl from east St. Louis.”

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO