Monson Savings Bank donates $1K to annual peach blossom festival

MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – Monson Savings Bank announced that it will be a $1,000 Peach Blossom Level Sponsor for this month’s Wilbraham Peach Blossom Festival.

Monson Savings Bank, like the Wilbraham Peach Blossom Festival, is woven into the fabric of the community. The Wilbraham Branch has been a fixture in Post Office Park for nearly two decades.

“I am really proud to be a part of Monson Savings Bank, a community-focused bank that supports local traditions, like the Wilbraham Peach Blossom Festival,” said Carolyn Balicki, Wilbraham Branch Manager and AVP Retail Officer. “I grew up in Wilbraham going to the Peach Festival every year with my family. My husband and I are now raising our two young sons in Wilbraham and look forward to making the Peach Blossom Festival an annual tradition in our family.”

The Wilbraham Peach Blossom Festival is a springtime event that aims to highlight the history of the Town of Wilbraham while also uniting community members. Food trucks, a craft fair, live music, kid’s carnival games, and a quilt show will be available. After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, this annual festival returns this month.

The festival is to be held on Saturday, June 18th at Wilbraham Monson Academy.

“Events like this are important to the community because they bring people together,” Balicki continued. “We need that now more than ever.”

