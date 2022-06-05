ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

TORRAS Coolify2 Review: Is This Wearable AC Worth the Price Tag?

By Allison Bowsher
SPY
SPY
 3 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

I have reached an age where I can safely say that I do not like the heat, and I never will like the heat. Mostly because heat does not like me. I have lived in some very hot places (Florida, Texas and now Arizona) and if I had a dollar for every time someone told me I was going to get used to the heat, I would have enough money to invent an air conditioning suit that I could wear at all times. Great idea, right? Please, someone, steal this idea and make it a thing. I won’t sue for copyright infringement, I promise. A 20 percent off code and free shipping will suffice.

Anyway, the heat and I have a mutual hatred. I have suffered from heatstroke numerous times in my life, including fainting during the finals of a Track and Field meet and in the middle of a wedding ceremony that I was a bridesmaid in. I know, what kind of evil person tries to steal the bride’s thunder on her special day? Me. And the heat. I would also like to mention that the above two instances did not take place in the three previously mentioned hotty-hot-hot states but in my native Canada. Yeah, it gets hot there. Trust me.

So, it should come as no surprise that when TORRAS released their new personal air conditioner , the Coolify2, I was all over that like SPF 50 sunblock on me anytime I leave the house. The Coolify2 has a steep price tag of $179, so I set out to see whether it was worth the big bucks. Curious to hear my thoughts? Read on for my full TORRAS Coolify2 review below.


Buy: TORRAS Coolify2 Neck Air Conditioner $179.00 (orig. $199.00) 10% OFF

Specifications

  • Dimensions: 8 x 7 x 3 inches
  • Weight: 13 ounces
  • Recharge Time: 3 hours
  • Design: Bladeless with silicone memory base that flexes up to 160°
  • Color Options: Black, Navy, and White
  • Safety: Overcharge and short circuit protection
  • Speed: Cooldown 27 degrees Fahrenheit in 3 seconds using NTC technology
  • Battery Size: 4000mAh
  • Battery Life for Low, Medium, and High Power Levels: Fan Mode (18 hours/7 hours/4 hours), Cooling Mode (4 hours/3 hours/1.5 hours), Heating Mode (6 hours/4 hours/3 hours)

Included in the Box

  • Coolify2
  • Zippered carrying case with attached carabiner
  • USB-C Charging Cable
  • User Guide

Setup: Ready To Wear

The Coolify2 arrived with a 75% battery life, so I was able to throw it on and start testing it immediately. The personal air conditioner and heater only has two buttons and it’s easy to move through the settings while wearing the Coolify2. I found it comfortable and easy to wear for an extended period without feeling like I was carrying around extra weight. I also liked that the Coolify2 included a zippered carrying case, but it is quite bulky and would take up a lot of space in a backpack or suitcase.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kVTxa_0g18zhi600

Design: Lightweight and Comfortable for Low Impact Activities

The Coolify2 is lightweight and comfortable to wear for standing and walking. After a few minutes of wearing the Coolify2, I stopped noticing the unit. Sitting, standing and walking didn’t affect the comfort, but I did find some issues with wearing the Coolify2 to work out.

TORRAS claims that the Coolify2 can be worn while exercising and even includes a video of a model running while wearing the unit. I call shenanigans. Low impact workouts? Yes, I’ll sign off on that. I wore the Coolify 2 while doing pushups, squats, lifting weights, stretching and during 30-minute yoga sessions and had no issues. The unit moves slightly when I went from down dog to up dog, but not enough to bother me.

Bike riding, hiking and playing golf are doable with the Coolify2. Doing jumping jacks or running, on the other hand, was a no-go. The sound you hear in the video below is the Coolify2 smashing against my collarbone.

TORRAS also includes a picture of a model on a basketball court while wearing the Coolify2. I tried some side-to-side drills to see whether the Coolify2 could be used while playing basketball or tennis, since both sports have similar high impact bursts, and my collarbone once again took a beating.

Controls: User-friendly

Using the Coolify2 is simple. There are only two buttons, one on either side of the unit. The power button lets users move through the three levels for Cooling, Heating and Fan air. A small LCD screen displays which level has been selected and the percentage of battery life remaining on the Coolify2 (this is an upgrade from the Coolify, which only has dots that gradually dim as the battery wears down).

On the other side of the unit is a button that lets users choose whether they want Cooling, Heating or Fan air. That’s it! Users can cycle through the three levels of Cool using the power button, click the mode button once to switch to the Fan, and hold the mode button for two seconds to switch to Heat. I liked that there was no app component or a complicated interface.

The Coolify2 beeps anytime users change the level or mode. This is useful if you’re wearing the unit and don’t want to take it off but still want confirmation that you’ve switched modes/levels. It’s not possible to silence the beeps, which some users may not like.

Cooling and Heating Quality: Good but Short-lived

When used on its highest Cooling level, the Coolify2 did an excellent job providing reprieve from the heat. I first tested it during an outdoor kids’ party on a Saturday afternoon. The high that day was 102 degrees Fahrenheit and I was able to last three hours before informing my three-year-old that ‘mommy needs to leave before she passes out.’ Unfortunately, my Coolify2 only lasted the previously stated 1.5 hours. I probably should have kept it at the second level in order to keep it working longer, but 102 is a level three temperature in my books.

I also wore the Coolify2 during some evening walks. On the Cooling setting, I found level two helped keep me comfortable. The fan also felt like it was blowing cool air, but for the best cooling power, I decided to keep it strictly to the Cooling setting.

Wearing the Coolify2 could dry out your eyes slightly since much of the air blows upwards. I also found that I could only comfortably use the Heat setting on the lowest level. The second and third levels were too intense and left marks on my neck. The first level did feel nice for sore neck muscles and the second and third levels would likely be more useful in cold weather with a scarf or collar acting as a barrier between bare skin and the Coolify2.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cN5Sr_0g18zhi600

Battery Life: Needs Improvement

The Coolify2 takes three hours to completely charge, which is a big drawback for two reasons. As mentioned above, the Coolify2 only lasts about 1.5 hours at its highest Cooling level. If I could use the unit for 1.5 hours, charge it in 10 minutes, and then use it again, I could deal with its short battery life. But I can’t.

The other reason the three-hour charge time is frustrating is that the Coolify2 can’t be used while it’s charging. I wouldn’t mind carrying a small power bank in my pocket or backpack to keep the Coolify2 charged while in use because it really did help cool me down. For anyone who has a hot or cold workplace, being able to charge the Coolify2 and use it all day would be convenient and make the high price point worthwhile. Even if you wanted to wear the Coolify2 while watching a baseball game or playing a round of golf, it wouldn’t last at its highest level. Yes, the lower levels did last longer, but for most people who are hot, they would likely opt for the highest cooling setting.

TORRAS does specify that using the Coolify2 on its strongest cooling setting has the shortest life span, so there aren’t any surprises there. I did still find that the Coolify2 provided some relief on the lower settings, and it was quieter, which is useful for people who are wearing the unit while working.

Coolify2 Mini Review: Our Verdict

For anyone who needs short bursts (1.5 hours) of intense cooling or a neck warmer for extended use, the Coolify2 is lightweight, comfortable, and easy to use.

So Should You Buy It?

Yes, if you want a comfortable neck heater and are okay with the cooling function working only 1.5 hours on its top level or longer at lower levels.

Pros:

  • Comfortable to wear
  • Includes carrying case
  • Easy to use
  • Good cooling and heating power
  • Heat function helps relieve neck pain
  • Bladeless design is safe even for people with long hair

Cons:

  • Short battery life on the highest level
  • Takes 3 hours to charge
  • Can’t be used while charging
  • Not waterproof
  • High price point
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45JOYk_0g18zhi600


Buy: TORRAS Coolify2 Neck Air Conditioner $179.00 (orig. $199.00) 10% OFF


Buy: TORRAS Coolify2 Neck Air Conditioner $179.00

How Long Will It Last?

The Coolify2 feels like a high-quality product and TORRAS has been around for a while and in the personal air conditioner market. For those reasons, it feels like this unit will last through several seasons. TORRAS also offers returns on defective units for up to 180 days and returns without reason for up to 30 days.

What Are Some Alternatives?

If you’re looking for some lower-priced alternatives, we have a list of personal air conditioners to check out, including the original Coolify, which is $30.00 less than the new model.

TORRAS Coolify Portable Air Conditioner Neck Fan

The original Coolify doesn’t have a heating option like the new model, but it does have a shorter charging time at two hours versus Coolify2’s three-hour charge. It can also last three hours at its most intense cooling mode.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r1N43_0g18zhi600


Buy: Torras Coolify Portable Air Conditioner Neck Fan $149.00

TORRAS Coolify2 Neck Air Conditioner Long Endurance Limited Version

If you like the heating and cooling features of the Coolify2 but want an option that has a battery life, TORRAS has also made a Long Endurance Limited Version with a 5000mAh battery compared to the Coolify2’s 4000mAh battery. The Long Endurance has a longer charging time of 3.5 hours, but it also has a longer cooling time of 3 hours.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JUfd8_0g18zhi600


Buy: TORRAS Coolify2 Neck Air Conditioner Long Endurance Limited version $249.00

More from SPY Best of SPY

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

Top 11 Sunday Amazon Deals: $10 Lightning Deal on Cocktail Shaker Set, $150 3rd Gen Apple AirPods

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Bad news: Monday is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. We found great deals on noise-cancelling wireless headphones, closet storage solutions, and a new price drop on Apple’s 3rd...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

The Ryobi-One 18V Power Drill May Be a DIYer’s Dream Drill

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Table of Contents Getting Started Comfort Performance Quality Battery Life & Charging The Verdict How Long Will It Last? What Are Some Alternatives? Power drills are a must-have tool for homeowners and DIYers alike. They are versatile enough to drill holes and drive screws and can be used for most projects around the house, earning them a spot in your tool kit. There’s a wide variety of drills to choose from and prices vary drastically depending on the brand. When I moved...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Review: Can the 1More Evo Wireless Earbuds Hang with Other Premium Models?

Click here to read the full article. We are on a continuous search for the best wireless earbuds. Our team researches and tests a wide variety of earbuds from the popular Airpods Pro to the lesser-known models like the 1More Evo wireless earbuds, all in an effort to find you the best sounding and most comfortable earbuds. Speaking of the latter, I’ve been rocking the 1More Evo earbuds as my daily drivers for the last week. If you have read any of my other headphone reviews for SPY, such as the Hypersonic 360 or the Mobvoi ANC Earbuds, you’ll know I...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

First Look: Sonos Ray Is a Compact Soundbar With Blockbuster Sound

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Sonos has tackled every inch of the home with its lineup of wireless speakers, but owning just any one of them often came at a hefty cost. That’s no longer the case now because the company is tearing down the walls and entering new territory with its most affordable soundbar to date. The Sonos Ray may look compact in comparison to other traditional soundbars, but we were impressed by the blockbuster sound it...
ELECTRONICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Florida State
SPY

It’s Not Too Late: These 9 Memorial Day Weekend Tech Deals Are Still Live!

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Updated on June 1, 2022: Were you too busy enjoying your weekend to shop? It’s not too late to save. We’ve updated this post below with the best Memorial Day Weekend tech deals that are still live.  What better way to kick off your Memorial Day Weekend than with some serious savings from some of the top names in tech? The industry leaders are serious about moving some top-notch merch this weekend — Bose,...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Tired of Annoying Pests? Here’s How To Get Rid of Fruit Flies

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Let’s talk about those small flying insects taking over your home. Everyone has to fight these bugs at some point, and if you clicked on this article, your house is likely already home to a fly or two. Those small bugs usually fall into one of three categories, namely gnats, fruit flies and drain flies. The first, gnats, usually move in groups and can bite through human skin. Fruit flies, on the other...
ANIMALS
SPY

The Best Windshield Wipers To Buy Online

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. I once drove through hilly Northern California with broken windshield wipers under a heavy downpour, which was not fun, to say the least. And while it was a faulty motor and not the blades themselves that failed, I learned that windshield wipers aren’t something to take for granted. Though they’re often treated as an afterthought, wiper blades are crucial. After all, the best safety features in the world are useless if you can’t...
CARS
SPY

Futuristic Adidas Adilette Slides Have Touched Down To Give the Yeezy Slides Some Major Competition

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Move over Yeezys, the adidas Adilette 22 slides are the new futuristic comfort slide to buy this season. On June 1, the adidas Adilette 22 slides hit the digital shelves, providing Adilette fans with an updated iteration of the brand’s ubiquitous and popular slides. Noticeably different than the brand’s current lineup of comfortable slides, The Adilette 22 slides offer a design that’ll easily give the Yeezy slides and Salehe Bembury x Crocs Pollex Clogs...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Conditioning#Air Conditioners#Small Power#Collar#Heater#Torras#Spy Com#Coolify2
SPY

4 Reasons Netflix Is Still the King of Streaming

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Earlier this year, Netflix announced that it had lost subscribers for the first time in a decade during Q1 of this year and anticipated losing additional 2 million customers by the end of Q2. However, despite its dwindling customer base, Netflix has still managed to hold onto its status as the number one streaming service, with The Verge reporting that it currently counts about 221.64 million people as subscribers. While it isn’t immediately clear why...
TV & VIDEOS
SPY

You Can Enjoy Yoga Pants for Men Even If You Can’t Get Out of Child’s Pose

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Warm weather is here, which means the time has come to say goodbye to those sweatpants you hibernated in all winter. But that doesn’t mean sacrificing comfort — yoga pants for men are a lightweight, stylish alternative to sweats, jeans and even shorts. Yes, yes, technically yoga pants for men are designed as workout clothes but ask any woman who lives in yoga pants, and she’ll tell you that they’re ridiculously cozy.    What Are Yoga...
WORKOUTS
SPY

These 13 Laptop Bags Make Lugging Your Computer Around a Pleasure

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. We’ve come a long way from desktop computers that tethered us to one location. Laptops offer instant portability, and a laptop bag helps you transport your laptop safely and comfortably — if you choose the right one. “When shopping for a laptop bag, you want to find something that is comfortable, durable and ergonomic,” says Dr. Allen Conrad, BS, DC, CSCS, at the Montgomery County Chiropractic Center in North Wales, Pennsylvania. “Many bags are...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
SPY

The Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer May Be Hyped, But Is It Worth the Investment?

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Table of Contents Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer: Specs Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer: Design Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer: Pricing Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer: Putting It to the Test Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer: Issues The Verdict Final Thoughts Spending $430 on a hair dryer may seem like an outrageous investment, but it’s one that thousands of Americans have made to own what is arguably the most sought after and talked about hair device on the market: the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer.  This coveted tool,...
HAIR CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
SPY

Switch to a Reel Mower for a More Evenly Cut, Healthier Lawn

Click here to read the full article. Given the number of outstanding gas and battery-powered lawn mowers available, it would seem like a strange decision to switch to a grass-cutting device you have to push yourself. But what if we told you that these human-powered mowers actually result in a healthier, more cleanly cut lawn? Read on to discover more about the best reel lawn mowers and several reasons you might want to consider switching to one. What Is a Reel Mower? Even if you are not familiar with reel mowers by name, we’re sure being asked to conjure up an image...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SPY

These Are the Best White Jeans for Men To Wear This Summer

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. It’s the official hot boy summer season, and with the warm weather upon us, that means a load of new fashion trends to check out. And one particular staple that is a timeless trend that we look forward to every year is the best white jeans for men. As you might know, during the spring/summer, people start to brighten up their wardrobe, whether that be by incorporating more colorful t-shirts into their style...
APPAREL
SPY

Building a Home Gym? These Are 6 of the Best Gym Equipment Brands

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Odds are, if you’re a tried-and-true gym rat, 2020 presented some major complications to your fitness routine. With so much of the world shut down (including gyms, for a fairly long period of time) we all had to find creative ways to stay in shape, battling insanely high demand for home fitness gear as everyone raced to build a home gym. Now, two years later, it’s clear that just as the concept of the...
WORKOUTS
SPY

Your Complete Guide to Cleaning Suede Shoes in 2022

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Suede shoes, nubuck boots and white sneakers with suede inlays are extremely fashionable but also incredibly difficult to maintain. Suede looks impeccable on your feet, but it also easily picks up dirt, salt and grease stains. But don’t worry — there are numerous hacks and methods for how to clean suede shoes. One of the first things you should do when you purchase a pair of suede shoes? Treat them with a waterproof and...
BEAUTY & FASHION
SPY

Slice and Dice Perfect Meals With a Chinese Cleaver

Click here to read the full article. Even the most creative home cooks will often groan when it comes to food prep, a.k.a. the mise-en-place that can sometimes take longer than cooking the actual meal itself. That’s why we’re always fans of tools that will help get the job done faster, whether it’s a chopper, a hand blender or some other genius device. Enter the Chinese cleaver. If you haven’t used one of these handy tools before, they’re pretty much life-changing. Although they take some getting used to if you’ve been using regular old chef’s knives your entire life, these delicate...
RECIPES
SPY

7 Common Air Fryer Mistakes and How to Avoid Them

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. It’s no surprise that ubiquitous air fryers now rival the popularity of microwaves. The beloved appliance seemingly does it all: bake, roast and fry ingredients to golden perfection, all without the excess oil and its accompanying saturated fats.  But not all air fryer owners are using their appliances to their fullest potential. In fact, some users are making air fryer mistakes that limit the possibilities for some lip-smacking cuisine. We’ve rounded up seven of the...
LIFESTYLE
SPY

Inflatable Water Slides for Adults Let You Unleash Your Inner Child

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Summer is almost here — which means so are the days when we’ll need to cool off and chill out on a regular basis. Maybe you have access to a nearby lake, ocean, river or pool. A trip to the beach or an inner tube down a lazy river will certainly scratch that itch if you’ve got access to one. However, if you’re a bit more landlocked, it’s time to get creative. Thankfully,...
LIFESTYLE
SPY

How To Watch The 2022 NBA Finals — Everything Thing You Need To Know About the Upcoming Championship Series + More

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Table of Contents When Are the 2022 NBA Finals? NBA Finals Schedule for 2022 How To Watch NBA Finals Games How To Watch NBA Finals Games for Free What To Expect from the NBA Finals? With the NBA Playoffs coming to an end, sports fans are gearing up for the 2022 NBA Finals and waiting in anticipation to see who will be crowned champion of the 2021-2022 season. Following a long 82-game regular season and three rounds of playoffs,...
NBA
SPY

SPY

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
774K+
Views
ABOUT

SPY is your daily dossier into everyday luxuries, undiscovered gems and the people and products making news around the world. As industry insiders, we scout out the most unique, quality and discerning products and experiences. Then, we show you how to access them, often before anyone else.

 https://spy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy