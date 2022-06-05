ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larimer County, CO

Major Drug Trafficking Organization Dismantled

By Jonson Kuhn
northfortynews
northfortynews
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On May 27, 2022, the Northern Colorado Drug Task Force (NCDTF) and Larimer County Jail deputies dismantled a drug trafficking organization that was introducing and distributing narcotics to inmates in the jail. In all, 12 [...] This post Major Drug Trafficking Organization Dismantled previously appeared on North Forty...

northfortynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
1310kfka.com

Murder suspect in Weld Co. cold case pleads not guilty

A man charged in the decades old murder of a Weld County woman will head to trial next year. The Greeley Tribune reports James Dye pleaded not guilty in court Tuesday after a judge determined there was probable cause to proceed with trial. Dye is accused of killing 29-year-old Evelyn Day, who never came home from work at Aims Community College in 1979. She was found dead in her vehicle on the side of the road by her coworkers the next day. Police said she was brutally beaten and sexually assaulted. Her cause of death was determined to be strangulation. Trial is slated to start in early January and last for up to three weeks. For more on this story, visit https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
WELD COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Kayla Dreiling, Accused Of Holding Child At Gunpoint On School Campus, Rearrested By Fort Collins Police

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – A woman accused of holding a child at gunpoint in a school parking lot is once again behind bars after failing to appear in court. Kayla Dreiling, accused of holding a girl named Devyn at gunpoint during an attempted robbery at Poudre High School, failed to appear in court last month after being bonded out of jail. (credit: Larimer County) According to Fort Collins Police, Dreiling was arrested in northern Fort Collins on Friday night after weeks of evading police. A spokesperson for Fort Collins Police told CBS4 that Dreiling, and another person, were located at a...
FORT COLLINS, CO
CBS Denver

Ryan Montoya Receives Maximum Sentence After Pleading Guilty To Hitting And Killing Well-Known Cyclist

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – A man described as a drug addict was given the maximum 8 year sentence Tuesday after pleading guilty to vehicular homicide in a highly publicized death of a well-known cyclist. Ryan Montoya (credit: Lakewood) Gwen Inglis was killed in May of last year as she rode with her husband on West Alameda Avenue in Jefferson County. The driver of the car that struck her was Ryan Montoya — who had been using alcohol and methamphetamine prior to the crash. Family and friends of Inglis held a memorial, a moment of silence and a bike ride from downtown Denver...
LAKEWOOD, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Larimer County, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Loveland, CO
City
Fort Collins, CO
County
Larimer County, CO
Fort Collins, CO
Crime & Safety
1310kfka.com

Greeley man charged in child’s death accused of rioting behind bars

A Greeley man charged with murdering his girlfriend’s young child appears in court. The Greeley Tribune reports 29-year-old Andy Carter Jr. went before a Weld County judge last Thursday to face new charges of rioting in a detention facility, harassment, and obstruction of government operations. Police initially arrested Carter in July on charges of child abuse after he brought his girlfriend’s 18-month-old girl to the emergency room with a severe brain bleed. She later died, and those charges were upgraded to murder. For more on this story, check out https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
GREELEY, CO
1310kfka.com

Domestic dispute in Garden City leads to assault of good Samaritan

A man and woman are both charged in connection with a violent assault that stemmed from a domestic dispute in Weld County over Memorial Day weekend. Police arrested Steven Regalado and Vanessa Sena. Police said a Regalado and Sena got into a fight at 8th Avenue and 26th Street. The Greeley Tribune reports a passerby tried to break them up, and police said Regalado attacked him, and then jumped into the man’s truck-which contained his children. As he tried to drive away, he struck an SUV, continued on the sidewalk, and hit a large boulder which left the vehicle disabled. The bystander and his wife were injured as they tried to get their truck back. Regalado and Sena face a host of charges, including robbery, kidnapping, harassment, assault. Read the full story at https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
GARDEN CITY, CO
1310kfka.com

3 arrested in armed robbery, police pursuit in Westminster

Three men are arrested in connection with an armed robbery that led to a police pursuit in Westminster. Police were called to 148th Avenue and Huron Street Sunday night for reports of an armed robbery and shots fired. Police said the victim followed the suspects, who fired several shots at them. Police found the suspect vehicle and pursued it to the 9000 book of Utica Street where the suspects then fled on foot, prompting a shelter-in place order for area residents. They were later found hiding in a backyard of a home nearby and taken into custody.
WESTMINSTER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Scott
northfortynews

Northern Colorado News Radio Update: June 7, 2022

  Get your daily update on Pirate 93.5 FM during the morning drive (6 – 9 am), or right here. Our archives are posted online at northfortynews.com. Here is your June 7th update. —— Today, [...] This post Northern Colorado News Radio Update: June 7, 2022 previously appeared on North Forty News.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Drug Trafficking#Money Laundering#Dismantled#Ncdtf#Suboxone
CBS Denver

Victim In Englewood Hit & Run Identified As John Lucero, Jr.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – The Arapahoe County Coroner identified the pedestrian hit and killed in Englewood on Saturday as 53-year-old John Lucero, Jr. Police say 20-year-old Edwin Solano, the man suspected of causing the crash, turned himself in after a warrant was out for his arrest. (credit: Arapahoe County) Officers responded to 4400 block of South Broadway at around 8:30 a.m. They say Solano hit Lucero, who was crossing the street, at a high rate of speed. Solano then hit a brick building and landed upside down. (credit: CBS) Two females had to be extradited out of the vehicle and taken to the hospital. Police say Solano took off from the scene, but then turned himself in.
ENGLEWOOD, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS Denver

Missing Tuber Found After Hours-Long Search Of Poudre River

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– A missing tuber was located Saturday night after an hours-long search of the Poudre River in Fort Collins. Fort Collins police, Poudre Fire Authority and Larimer County search crews searched the river and the shoreline starting about 4 p.m. Saturday. (credit: Poudre Fire Authority) After over 2 hours of searching along the shore and from the air with a drone, crews transitioned to a land-focused search. (credit: Poudre Fire Authority) The man was found safe shortly after 8 p.m. (credit: Poudre Fire Authority) Firefighters said now is a dangerous time to float the river as snowmelt makes the river deeper, faster and colder.
CBS Denver

Serious Motorcycle Crash Reported On Tower Road

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A crash between a vehicle and a motorcycle closed a section of Tower Road on Monday at around 8 p.m. Aurora Police say both northbound and southbound lanes between Colfax and 19th Avenues are expected to be closed for several hours. Police say the motorcyclist suffered serious injuries, but further information was not released. #APDTrafficAlert: All lanes of Tower Rd, both N/B & S/B, between Colfax & 19th, are closed for a motorcycle vs vehicle crash. Serious injuries are reported for the motorcycle driver. Expect the roadway to be closed for a couple of hours. Any updates will be here. pic.twitter.com/dFekQoSyHT — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) June 7, 2022
AURORA, CO
northfortynews

northfortynews

Fort Collins, CO
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
411K+
Views
ABOUT

Northern Colorado's Weekly Independent Local News

 http://northfortynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy