Major Drug Trafficking Organization Dismantled

A man charged in the decades old murder of a Weld County woman will head to trial next year. The Greeley Tribune reports James Dye pleaded not guilty in court Tuesday after a judge determined there was probable cause to proceed with trial. Dye is accused of killing 29-year-old Evelyn Day, who never came home from work at Aims Community College in 1979. She was found dead in her vehicle on the side of the road by her coworkers the next day. Police said she was brutally beaten and sexually assaulted. Her cause of death was determined to be strangulation. Trial is slated to start in early January and last for up to three weeks. For more on this story, visit https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.

