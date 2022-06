LANCASTER, PA — Pennsylvania State Police from the Lancaster Barracks say they are investigating a fraud incident that occurred in the City of Lancaster. Authorities state that on May 19, 2022, between 4:31 and 4:55 PM, the pictured male suspect reportedly entered the Mangas Mini Mart located at 44 E. Liberty Street in Lancaster, Pennsylvania and utilized a stolen credit card to purchase groceries valued at $720. The suspect is described as having vitiligo (skin condition) on his face and chest areas. It is believed he may be a Lancaster resident.

LANCASTER, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO