Omega Flex, Inc. Announces Organizational Changes

House of Hope student organizers, Saanvi, Jacob, and Daniel, present Home of the Sparrow with a check for $7,143.77. (Submitted Image) WEST CHESTER, PA — This spring, West Chester Area School District’s East High School students combined their event planning, marketing, and networking skills with tremendous musical talent to shine a spotlight on the importance of supporting the community. At the 12th annual House of Hope Concert, student singers, dancers, and bands pumped up the volume to raise over $7,000 to benefit the Home of the Sparrow, an organization that partners with local women and children facing homelessness.
