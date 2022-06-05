Omega Flex, Inc. Announces Organizational Changes

KENNETT SQUARE, PA — Genesis HealthCare announced that nine of its affiliated nursing facilities were recently recognized as 2022 recipients of the Bronze – Commitment to Quality Award by the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL) for their commitment to improving the lives of residents through quality care. The distinction is the first of three progressive award levels through the AHCA/NCAL National Quality Award Program. The program, presented by the leading association in long-term and post-acute care, honors providers across the country that have demonstrated their commitment to improving quality of care for the nation’s seniors and people with disabilities.

