ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exton, PA

Omega Flex, Inc. Announces Organizational Changes

By MyChesCo
MyChesCo
MyChesCo
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

EXTON, PA — Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ: OFLX) this week announced that Mark F. Albino, its chief operating officer, is retiring after 26 years of service to the Company. Mr. Albino was...

www.mychesco.com

Comments / 0

Related
MyChesCo

Cagent Vascular Announces Commercial Launch of the Serranator Above-the-Knee Product

WAYNE, PA — Cagent Vascular Inc. announced the recent expansion of its product offering to include larger balloons to treat superficial femoral and popliteal arteries in the Above-the-Knee (ATK) segment. Cagent Vascular launched the Serranator® Below-the-Knee (BTK) product in January 2021. Since then, there has been rapid adoption at targeted centers, where Serranator is quickly becoming the standard of care. The addition of ATK sizes will enable access to an even larger market.
WAYNE, PA
MyChesCo

Galera to Present at Jefferies Healthcare Conference

MALVERN, PA — Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRTX) states that Mel Sorensen, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 2022 Jefferies Healthcare Conference on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. E.T. A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible from the Investors page of...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Exton, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
Exton, PA
Business
Local
Pennsylvania Business
MyChesCo

Chester County Business & Industry Honors 2022 Female Business Leaders

Left to right: Susan Overton, Genesis Healthcare Corporation; Laura Manion, CCCBI; Sandra Knapp, Gawthrop Greenwood; Tracy Ashdale, Girls on the Run of Southeastern Suburban Pa; Chester County Commissioner Michelle Kichline; Daisy Lara, Resilio Mental Health Solutions LLC; Jolie Karp, Stephano Slack, LLC (Submitted Image) WEST CHESTER, PA — The Chester...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Boomi AtomSphere Platform Wins Gold Globee at the 2022 Information Technology World Awards

CHESTERBROOK, PA — Boomi announced that The Globee Awards, organizers of the world’s premier business awards programs and business ranking lists, recently named the Boomi AtomSphere™ Platform the Gold Globee winner of the Platform as a Service (PaaS) category in the 17th Annual Information Technology World Awards®. More than 170 judges from around the world representing a wide spectrum of industry experts participated in the Globee judging process. These prestigious global awards recognize information technology vendors with advanced, groundbreaking products, solutions, and services that set the bar for their peers.
CHESTERBROOK, PA
MyChesCo

Rubenstein Partners Unveils The Circuit Amenity Center at Chesterbrook Office Campus

CHESTERBROOK, PA — Rubenstein Partners, L.P. recently announced the official opening of The Circuit, a new two-story, 41,331-square-foot amenity center situated within the 1.1 million-square-foot Chesterbrook office park in the highly desirable King of Prussia/Wayne PA submarket, part of the greater Philadelphia region. The Circuit was officially introduced at...
CHESTERBROOK, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flex#Omega Flex Inc#Oflx#Autoflare#Company
MyChesCo

Future Firefighters Complete Final Exercises Towards Certification

SOUTH COATESVILLE, PA — Nineteen students completing the latest Chester County Firefighter I Training Course recently conducted final firefighting exercises at the Chester County Public Safety Training Campus. The exercises covered search and rescue, indoor firefighting, fire attack types, auto fires, dumpster fires, and stages of fires. All exercises represent the final steps needed to complete the 188-hour classroom and practical skills certification.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Chester County’s First In-Person Practical Nursing Program Job Fair Held Since the Pandemic Began

DOWNINGTOWN, PA — The Chester County Intermediate Unit (CCIU) Practical Nursing Program (PNP) is a post-secondary program that prepares students to become a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN). Every year, PNP hosts a job fair in the spring for students to meet with employers and learn more about the opportunities available to them after they graduate. This year’s job fair was the first one that was held in person since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Applications Open for Longwood Gardens 2023 International Organ Competition

KENNETT SQUARE, PA —Longwood Gardens recently announced that applications are now being accepted for its 2023 International Organ Competition, where-up-and-coming organists will compete on The Longwood Organ for a $40,000 first place prize, the largest cash prize of any organ competition in the world. Preliminary and final rounds will take place June 20–24, 2023 in the magnificent Ballroom at Longwood Gardens.
KENNETT SQUARE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
MyChesCo

$1 Million Lottery Scratch-Off Sold in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Pennsylvania Lottery announced that a retailer in Philadelphia recently sold a $1 million-winning $1,000,000 Power Payday Scratch-Off. Front Page News, 1801 West Oregon Avenue, Philadelphia, receives a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. $1,000,000 Power Payday is a $20 game that offers top prizes...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Nine Genesis HealthCare-Affiliated Nursing Facilities Achieve 2022 AHCA/NCAL Bronze National Quality Award

KENNETT SQUARE, PA — Genesis HealthCare announced that nine of its affiliated nursing facilities were recently recognized as 2022 recipients of the Bronze – Commitment to Quality Award by the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL) for their commitment to improving the lives of residents through quality care. The distinction is the first of three progressive award levels through the AHCA/NCAL National Quality Award Program. The program, presented by the leading association in long-term and post-acute care, honors providers across the country that have demonstrated their commitment to improving quality of care for the nation’s seniors and people with disabilities.
KENNETT SQUARE, PA
MyChesCo

West Chester Area SD ‘House of Hope’ Concert Showcases Student Talent While Building Community

House of Hope student organizers, Saanvi, Jacob, and Daniel, present Home of the Sparrow with a check for $7,143.77. (Submitted Image) WEST CHESTER, PA — This spring, West Chester Area School District’s East High School students combined their event planning, marketing, and networking skills with tremendous musical talent to shine a spotlight on the importance of supporting the community. At the 12th annual House of Hope Concert, student singers, dancers, and bands pumped up the volume to raise over $7,000 to benefit the Home of the Sparrow, an organization that partners with local women and children facing homelessness.
WEST CHESTER, PA
MyChesCo

I-95, I-76, I-476 Among State Highways Restricted Next Week for Construction Activities in the Philadelphia Region

King of Prussia PA – Interstate 95, Interstate 76, and Interstate 476 are among state highways restricted in Philadelphia, Bucks, Delaware, and Montgomery counties for construction activities, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. The work schedules and locations are:. Philadelphia. Monday, June 6, through Friday, June 10, from...
MyChesCo

Former U.S. Congressman, Democratic Political Operative Pleads Guilty to Election Fraud Charges

PHILADELPHIA, PA — United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams announced that former U.S. Congressman Michael “Ozzie” Myers, 79, of Philadelphia, PA, pleaded guilty Monday to conspiracy to deprive voters of civil rights, bribery, obstruction of justice, falsification of voting records, and conspiring to illegally vote in a federal election for orchestrating schemes to fraudulently stuff the ballot boxes for specific Democratic candidates in the 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2018 Pennsylvania elections.
MyChesCo

MyChesCo

West Chester, PA
27K+
Followers
16K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information for Chester County, Pennsylvania. Get local news headlines, weather, traffic, entertainment, lifestyle and more on MyChesCo

 https://www.mychesco.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy