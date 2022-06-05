ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Bergman Island review – Mia Hansen-Løve’s Baltic millefeuille

By Wendy Ide
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LR6OC_0g18wSxM00
Vicky Krieps and Tim Roth in Mia Hansen-Løve’s partly autobiographical Bergman Island.

A female director (Vicky Krieps), in a relationship with an older film-maker (Tim Roth), spends time at a creative retreat on the island of Faro in the Baltic Sea, famously the home and workplace of Ingmar Bergman. There she develops an idea about a young woman (played by Mia Wasikowska, in a beguiling film within the film), also a film-maker, visiting Faro for a wedding and reconnecting with her former lover (Anders Danielsen Lie).

Factor in the autobiographical element – Bergman Island’s writer-director, Mia Hansen-Løve, was herself in a relationship with an older film-maker, Olivier Assayas – and the story starts to feel like a refracting prism in its overlap of characters and creator. In the hands of Hansen-Løve, it’s a delicate millefeuille, layering story upon story, character upon character, until it’s hard to peel them apart.

Krieps’s character, Chris, approaches storytelling in a manner that is inquisitive and engaged; she questions and explores. It seems likely that Hansen-Løve takes the same route: Bergman Island has a languid, meandering pace and a plot that is governed by chance encounters and discoveries.

The score, a delicate motif crafted from the unlikely combination of harp, recorders and bagpipes, captures the slightly unconventional beauty of the island. But it’s a location Chris chafes against: “All this calm and perfection, I find it oppressive.” Likewise, she is disappointed by what she learns of Bergman himself. With the “Bergman safari” and its competitive cineastes staking personal claims to the great man’s work, Hansen-Løve gently pokes fun at the reverence for an overbearing auteur, and instead allows her women to drive the story.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Last Looks review – Mel Gibson is cast too close to the bone in Hollywood caper

The seemingly unstoppable rehabilitation of Mel Gibson continues with this Hollywood-set comedy-crime thriller in which Gibson is practically trolling us by playing Alastair Pinch, a close-to-the-bone version of himself a few years back. Pinch is an alcoholic actor accused of violence against women, although in the film his character is arrested for killing his wife, whereas in real life Gibson pleaded no contest to a battery charge. And yet, we’re supposed to think he’s charming and adorable because he can quote chunks of Hamlet (which Gibson played once, back in 1990) and plays sweetly with his kindergarten-aged daughter (Sophie Fatu). At least this semi-satirical fiction, adapted by Howard Michael Gould from his own novel and efficiently directed by Brit Tim Kirkby, recognises that forgiveness is always around the corner for film stars no matter how flawed so long as they have good PR and box-office draw.
MOVIES
The Guardian

The Righteous review – thoughtful horror is soaked in Catholic guilt

The marketing – poster, trailer and the like – for this monochrome low-budget feature is selling The Righteous like it’s a horror film. It’s all dark figures lurking in the murk, ominous, droning synth music and lots of talk of sin, suggesting it issues from the horror subgenre that’s soaked in a Catholic mindset: God v Satan, crime and punishment and, aptly given the cinematography here, black and white morality. But while this feature debut for writer-director-co-star Mark O’Brien is certainly suffused with uncanny dread, it’s much more thoughtful and meditative than it is scary, and barely supernatural until the end. This slipperiness really works in the film’s favour, and suggests that O’Brien, who also gives a tremendous performance here (he’s been in scads of stuff as a character actor, from Marriage Story to Halt and Catch Fire), has proper, big boy directing talent.
RELIGION
The Guardian

‘Dropping dead out of trees’: more than 100 corellas in apparent mass poisoning in northern Victoria

The Victorian wildlife watchdog is investigating the deaths of more than 100 long-billed corellas which were found near the Murray River. The birds were discovered by wildlife carer Kirsty Ramadan, who was called to Barmah, near the Victorian/New South Wales border, by the Yorta Yorta centre, to capture a sick long-billed corella on Wednesday. She found 105 long-billed corellas, all dead or dying.
ANIMALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vicky Krieps
Person
Mia Wasikowska
Person
Ingmar Bergman
Person
Tim Roth
Person
Olivier Assayas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baltic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
The Guardian

Exhausted Russian fighters complain of conditions in eastern Ukraine

Russia’s assault on Ukraine’s east has brought it some battlefield success as its military has advanced slowly in fierce fighting in Donbas. But those gains have come at a high price for the Russian invasion force, with evidence that high-level casualties are growing and that some units may be approaching exhaustion as the war moves past its 100-day mark.
MILITARY
The Guardian

The Guardian

307K+
Followers
76K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy