070 Shake: You Can’t Kill Me review – a subdued follow-up to Modus Vivendi

By Ammar Kalia
The Guardian
 3 days ago
070 Shake press photo Photograph: Eddie Mandell

With her soaring voice, Kanye West affiliate Danielle Balbuena, AKA 070 Shake , has a knack of investing productions with boundless freedom. She cracks West’s 2018 track Ghost Town wide open with a yearning, melodic nostalgia, and on her 2020 debut Modus Vivendi , the New Jersey-born rapper croons through everything from forlorn synthpop to bass-heavy rhythm.

On her second album, You Can’t Kill Me , Balbuena takes a more subdued tack, with mixed results. Highlights come when her melismatic range is foregrounded: building harmonies over the rhythmic chants of opener Web; performing electronically processed runs over the thump of History; expounding on the sensuousness of a woman’s dress on Blue Velvet. But across the record’s 14 tracks there are too many moments where Balbuena adopts a middling mumble, stumbling over her melodies. Come Back Home’s synth-fuelled crescendo dominates her quiet refrain; Body struggles to inject a mid-tempo feel with vibrancy; and Cocoon promises a dancefloor hedonism, but Balbuena’s intimate delivery falters.

There are flashes of the full-throated musicality that made her an exciting prospect, but the album falls short. Perhaps hampered by a pressure to take her sound in a fresh direction, Balbuena loses the vitality that distinguished her in the first place.

The Guardian

The man who killed a stranger with a single punch, and then turned his life around

Jacob Dunne loved getting into fights. Every weekend he and his friends would go into Nottingham city centre to start a ruck. One night in the summer of 2011, the 19-year-old threw a single punch. He immediately sensed it was different. There was no resistance, and the victim swayed back. “I knew something bad had happened as soon as I hit him,” he says today. Dunne didn’t hang around. Without a word to his friends, he fled the scene.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

Elizabeth Rose obituary

My daughter, Elizabeth Rose, who has died aged 33 from the effects of Crohn’s disease, was a talented artist and curator and disability advocate who documented her illness on social media. Elizabeth developed Crohn’s in her teenage years and thereafter led an extraordinary artistic life, despite the steady progression...
OBITUARIES
The Guardian

My sister had a homophobic outburst when I gave my husband a quick peck. Can I bring this up constructively?

My husband and I have been together for nearly five years, married for two. Last year at a family gathering, my eldest sister witnessed me giving my husband a quick peck on the cheek and flew into a homophobic-tinged rage, accusing us of “rubbing our relationship in her face”. Being a queer couple, I felt like her anger was disproportionate to the level of affection publicly displayed (this was a quick peck, not a prolonged session of tonsil tennis).
TENNIS
