ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

LOUISIANA MARKS ELDER ABUSE AWARENESS DAY ON JUNE 15

By special.to
L'Observateur
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn collaboration with the International Network for the Prevention of Elder Abuse and the World Health Organization at the United Nations (UN) the Governor’s Office of Elderly Affairs and the Elderly Protective Services Program will mark World Elder Abuse Awareness Day (WEAAD) on June 15 to inform the public about how...

www.lobservateur.com

Comments / 0

Related
L'Observateur

Protecting Domestic Violence Victims: AG’s Office Launches Education Campaign

BATON ROUGE, LA – Louisiana ranks fifth in domestic homicides, and the Attorney General’s Office wants Louisiana citizens to know there are laws to protect survivors from their abusers – including the Firearm Divestiture Program, which became law in 2018 and is designed to protect domestic violence victims, law enforcement, and the community.
LOUISIANA STATE
westcentralsbest.com

Louisiana Legislature creates Office of Women’s Health

An effort to address health disparities among women in Louisiana was pulled into the debate over whether transgender people should be granted access to medical care. Senate Bill 116, by Sen. Regina Barrow, D-Baton Rouge, creates an Office of Women’s Health within the Louisiana Department of Health. It would be “responsible for leading and coordinating efforts across the state that are intended to improve women’s health outcomes through policy, education, evidence-based practices, programs, and services.” It passed unanimously in the Louisiana Senate and House of Representatives.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Society
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Government
L'Observateur

Statement from Speaker Schexnayder on 2022 Regular Session

BATON ROUGE, LA — House Speaker Clay Schexnayder released the following statement upon adjournment of the 2022 Regular Session…. “While this session came with significant challenges, we finished successfully by balancing the budget and ensuring no one-time money was spent on reoccurring expenses while funding education, healthcare, and critical infrastructure projects.
BATON ROUGE, LA
L'Observateur

Literacy, Students Big Winners of Legislative Session

BATON ROUGE – The Center for Literacy and Learning today declared that literacy was of the big winners of the recently concluded 2022 Louisiana Legislative Session. Seven key bills supported by The Center for Literacy and Learning and other literacy advocates were passed by legislators that will begin to put in place policies and evidence-based models that will help improve Louisiana’s literacy rates and better assist students who are struggling to read at grade level.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Insurance Agent Arrested for Fraud After Allegedly Accepting Premiums and not Securing Policies

Louisiana Insurance Agent Arrested for Fraud After Allegedly Accepting Premiums and not Securing Policies. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on June 8, 2022, that the LSP Insurance Fraud and Auto Theft (IFAT) Unit received a criminal complaint from the Louisiana Department of Insurance in January 2022. (DOI). Trampus Wagoner, 47, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was accused of engaging in fraudulent activities by accepting insurance premiums from customers without securing insurance policies on their behalf, according to the complaint. According to a State Police investigation, Wagoner accepted premiums from numerous customers but never obtained insurance policies on their behalf. Victims were defrauded of more than $39,000 as a result of Wagoner’s actions.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Bel Edwards
KTAL

Louisiana legislative session wraps up with historic budget, controversial social bills

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The 2022 Louisiana Legislative Session has come to a close after passing a historic budget and a number of tense social policies. Once-in-a-lifetime investments shined through the $39-billion budget. The governor signed off on the budget without many line-item vetoes. The biggest investments are going towards the Mississippi River and Calcasieu River bridges.
LOUISIANA STATE
L'Observateur

Gov. Edwards Issues Call for Special Session

BATON ROUGE, La. — Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards called a special session of Louisiana’s Legislature to redraw Louisiana’s Congressional district maps with two majority Black districts, as required by yesterday’s ruling of the U.S. Court for the Middle District of Louisiana. “The Middle District’s ruling...
BATON ROUGE, LA
L'Observateur

Former St. John Parish educator leads STEAM Power Education

BATON ROUGE — Each year the Louisiana Department of Education hosts Teacher Leader Summit, a gathering of Louisiana teachers from across the state. Each district sends their best and brightest educators to learn proven instructional strategies, to hear what’s on the horizon of Louisiana’s educational landscape, and to be inspired by their peers and partners in education. The event, like many things in our lives, has had to shift to virtual in the past years, but from May 31 to June 2, 2022 the LDOE Teacher Leader Summit returned even better than before. For three days, hundreds of sessions are led by the Department of Education and by actual teachers, teacher leaders and leaders in the education industry. One part of the summit allows industry to connect with practice. Through the Education Expo educators can interact with educational support partners, and this year there was a new addition.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Abuse#The United Nations#Un#The Governor#Office Of Elderly Affairs#Weaad#Americans#Goea
kadn.com

Affordable High-Speed Internet For Louisiana

Louisiana (KADN) -It's almost impossible for a business or families to operate in today's time without a strong and reliable internet connection. High-speed internet remains out of reach for millions of Americans. The U.S. Department of Treasury announced that Louisiana would be among the first four states to be approved to receive money to increase access to affordable, high-speed internet.
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

Law passed prevents Louisiana women from getting abortion-inducing drugs

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - A proposed law to prevent Louisiana women from getting abortion-inducing drugs by mail has won final passage in the state's Legislature. The state Senate voted 31-1 Friday to approve House changes to the bill by Sen. Sharon Hewitt, a Slidell Republican. The bill says that abortion-inducing drugs in Louisiana can only be administered in person by a state-licensed physician. The bill goes next to Gov. John Bel Edwards.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
wwno.org

Bill that would have armed teachers rejected by Louisiana lawmakers

A controversial effort to arm some Louisiana teachers and administrators to combat school shooters failed in the final hours of this year’s legislative session. Rep. Danny McCormick’s gun legislation – House Bill 37 – started out as a permitless carry proposal that would have allowed Louisianans over the age of 21 to carry a concealed firearm without undergoing the training, registration and permitting process currently required under state law. But in the aftermath of the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, state lawmakers on the Senate’s Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Committee decided to refocus the bill on school safety.
LOUISIANA STATE
L'Observateur

While displaced in Texas, LaPlace teen graduates at the top of her class

LAPLACE — Jazmine Jessie is a shining example of what it means to be resilient. In the nine months since Hurricane Ida ravaged her family’s home in LaPlace, Jazmine has acclimated to an unfamiliar high school in Texas, led the basketball team to a state championship, and graduated at the top of her class, a full year early, with an astounding 4.7 GPA.
LAPLACE, LA
wgno.com

Louisiana man sentenced to 26 years in federal prison for drug possession

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, June 3, 2022, 43-year-old Antoyn A. Wordlaw was sentenced to 26 years in federal prison for Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine. According to authorities, Louisiana State Police received a call from a company in Delhi, La. on July 6, 2021, stating there were narcotics found in an employee locker room.
DELHI, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy