BEAUMONT — As KFDM breaks ground at the new location of our future station, we wanted to take a look back at our history in pictures as we prepare to say farewell to the building we've called home for decades. Included in this gallery is an excerpt from our 50th anniversary special, which aired in 2005, that talks about our move in 1961 from the Gilbert House on Calder Ave. to our current and soon-to-be-former home at I10 near 11th Street.

BEAUMONT, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO