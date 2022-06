The City of Dunkirk is planning to ask for financial assistance from New York State if Brooks Memorial Hospital relocates to the Village of Fredonia. That's according to Mayor Willie Rosas, who spoke about the issue during Tuesday's Common Council meeting. Rosas says if the hospital leaves Dunkirk, he would like Governor Kathy Hochul's Office to provide assistance for repurposing the current hospital building and addressing a gap in services...

