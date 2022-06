Despite improving sales so far in 2022, rising expenses and staffing shortages are still issues for Rio Rancho restaurants. “The cost of doing everything is just going up and up and up, way faster than we can actually compensate for in price increases. Even though sales are strong and cash flow is good, the outflows are increasing at a dramatic rate. In the long term, if they keep doing this, it’s not going to be tenable,” said Turtle Mountain Brewing Company owner Nico Ortiz.

RIO RANCHO, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO