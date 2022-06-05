ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ventura County, CA

June 7 primary: Gorell leads in fundraising for supervisor's seat despite late start

By Kathleen Wilson, Ventura County Star
VC Star | Ventura County Star
VC Star | Ventura County Star
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tNwHh_0g18sVkN00

Editor's note: This story is one in a series on the June 7 primary. For more coverage, visit vcstar.com/news/elections .

Jeff Gorell has substantially outraised his opponents in the race for Linda Parks' Second District seat on the Ventura County Board of Supervisors despite starting his campaign half a year after they did.

Gorell, a former state Assemblyman, has received around $210,000 in monetary donations from supporters compared with nearly $130,000 for Claudia Bill-de la Peña, a five-term Thousand Oaks councilwoman, campaign finance records posted through Friday show. Tim McCarthy, a Thousand Oaks business owner and founder of a conservative advocacy group, trails at roughly $55,000.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WRZvL_0g18sVkN00

Gorell joined the race in February after a portion of Camarillo where he resides became part of a newly redrawn Second District. That was more than six months after his competitors had filed papers for their nearly yearlong campaigns to represent the district, which also spans Thousand Oaks, Oak Park and Somis.

Bill-de la Peña had about $55,000 in her campaign chest before Gorell joined the race. But he has outpaced her this year by about 3 to 1, with dozens of donations reported just over the last several days.

The councilwoman said her principles put her at some disadvantage in fundraising.

"I don't go after deep pockets and special interests," she said. "I am running a grassroots campaign."

She sees the oil and gas industry and developers as special interests.

Several energy company officials appear on Gorell's list of contributors along with real estate and building interests, farmers, ranchers, retirees, professionals and business people.

Bill-de la Peña's contributors include county government employees, professionals, business persons, environmentalists and many retirees.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gi9nM_0g18sVkN00

Gorell said the county's cap of $750 for contributions to the race requires all candidates to run grassroots campaigns.

"There are no 'deep pocketed' donors since everyone is limited to only $750," he said.

Bill-de la Peña leads in candidate spending, with about $175,000 to Gorell's $163,000, according to financial reports filed over the course of the campaign. McCarthy reported spending $77,000.

Gorell's opponents were freed from the spending cap of $235,000 on May 27 because outside groups had spent more than $47,000 on his behalf. Under state law, the spending must be done independently and the groups may not collaborate with the candidates who benefit.

Outside groups have spent almost $96,000 to elect Gorell, a Navy reserve officer who is on leave from his job as director of homeland security for the Port of Los Angeles.

About two-thirds of that money came from a coalition supported by county deputy sheriffs and firefighters, which sent out mailers promoting him. The rest was spent by a group tied to the Lincoln Club of San Diego County, which supports business-friendly candidates.

The deputies and firefighter group also reported spending almost $57,000 to elect Moorpark Mayor Janice Parvin to the Simi Valley area's Fourth District seat being vacated by Supervisor Bob Huber. That lifted the $235,000 spending cap for her three opponents — Ed Abele, Dean Kunicki and Bernardo Perez — though none has approached the limit.

Bill-de la Peña said the lifting of the cap doesn't matter to her Second District campaign with just days until next Tuesday's election.

"It's impossible to raise $100,000 between now and then," she said.

Gorell said his campaign appreciates the support from outside organizations.

"We are confident in our own campaign and the momentum we have created behind it," he said. "We believe we will win."

Bill-de la Peña spoke favorably about her chances, too.

"I feel very good," she said.

If no one wins a majority of the vote in the June 7 primary, the top two candidates for both supervisorial seats will advance to a runoff in the Nov. 8 general election.

The winners will represent two districts on the five-member board that oversees the county government.

June 7 primary election

Ventura County will be conducting the election under a new California Voter's Choice Act model that allows voters to choose how, when and where to cast their ballots.

Ballots: Mail-in ballots were sent to all registered voters starting May 9.

When and where to vote: Mail or drop off ballots by June 7 or vote in person through that date at county voting centers. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. except for Election Day, when they run from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voters can find locations of vote centers and drop boxes at venturavote.org.

Voter registration deadlines: In person through June 7.

To check registration status: voterstatus.sos.ca.gov

Learn more: venturavote.org

Latest election news: vcstar.com/news/elections

Kathleen Wilson covers the Ventura County government, including the county health system, politics and social services. Reach her at kathleen.wilson@vcstar.com or 805-437-0271.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: June 7 primary: Gorell leads in fundraising for supervisor's seat despite late start

Comments / 0

Related
spectrumnews1.com

Race for 42nd Congressional District and Orange County DA

Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia has taken the lead for the new 42nd Congressional District, with Republican John Briscoe trailing. The newly established district combines the current 40th and 47th Districts that were merged when California lost a congressional seat for the first time in its history. Plus, a look...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
oc-breeze.com

Local Orange County 2022 primary election results: City measures

There were measures on the June 7 ballot for three Orange County cities. Two of those cities, Huntington Beach and Westminster, are in our coverage area. The results below were published at 11:30 p.m. on June 7 by the Orange County Registrar of Voters. All 2,179 precincts have reported. Voter...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ventura County, CA
Government
County
Ventura County, CA
City
Camarillo, CA
Local
California Elections
Ventura County, CA
Elections
City
Simi Valley, CA
City
Moorpark, CA
Local
California Government
Santa Clarita Radio

Live Updates: 2022 Santa Clarita Representative Election Results

With two of the Santa Clarita Valley’s elected representative seats up for election this year, the 2022 California Primary Election is a vital topic among SCV residents. Keep an eye on this page for updates on the U.S. Congressional and State Assembly races. U.S. House of Representatives — District...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Mccarthy
Person
Jeff Gorell
KTLA

California primary election results 2022

California’s primary election is being held on June 7, 2022, with voters deciding on candidates for governor, U.S. Senate, Congress, state senator, attorney general and other major positions. In Los Angeles, voters will also be electing a new mayor and a new county sheriff, among other local races. Polls closed at 8 p.m. PT. Check […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Orange County Business Journal

Orange County Leader Board

As many readers may know, the long-awaited $400 million revitalization of the historic Dana Point Harbor is set to begin this summer. But what many may not understand is the unique yet highly successful funding formula behind it: a 66-year public-private partnership (P3) among the County of Orange, Dana Point Harbor Partners LLC (DPHP) and DPHP Drystack LLC. Both DPHP entities are comprised of Burnham Ward Properties, which will revitalize the restaurants, retail, and public spaces; Bellwether Financial Group, which will revitalize The Marina at Dana Point; and R.D. Olson Development, which will create two world-class hotels.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Fundraising#County Government#Campaign Finance#Voter Registration#Vcstar Com News Elections
spectrumnews1.com

Ventura County elections officials lock out voter fraud

VENTURA, Calif. — Voter confidence in the electoral process has never been lower, but Ventura County election officials want the public to know their ballot is safe — literally under lock and key. According to a recent CNN / SSRS poll, 56% of all respondents said they have...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Election Day: Frontrunners emerge in race for L.A. mayor

The contest to become Los Angeles’ next mayor was supposed to be about homelessness, crime and soaring rents and home prices. But lately it’s taken a nasty turn. In ads run by Democratic U.S. Rep. Karen Bass and her allies, rival Republican-turned-Democrat billionaire Rick Caruso is depicted as a West coast version of former President […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
kclu.org

Ventura County college in running for million dollar prize

A South Coast college has made a list that recognizes the best community colleges in the nation, and is in the running for a million dollar prize. The Aspen Institute ranks community colleges around the nation on things like student retention and completion rates, as well as student equity. Moorpark...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
kclu.org

Voters deciding contentious Sheriff's race in Ventura County

We’re in the home stretch for the June primary election, with a number of races on the Central and South Coasts among those being decided. In Ventura County, voters will settle one of the most contentious races on the region, which will decide who will run the largest law enforcement agency in the Tri-Counties.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
VC Star | Ventura County Star

VC Star | Ventura County Star

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
446K+
Views
ABOUT

The Ventura County Star is your source breaking local news, sports and entertainment news from Oxnard, Thousand Oaks, Ventura and Simi Valley, California.

 http://vcstar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy