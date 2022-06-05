June 7 primary: Gorell leads in fundraising for supervisor's seat despite late start

Editor's note: This story is one in a series on the June 7 primary. For more coverage, visit vcstar.com/news/elections .

Jeff Gorell has substantially outraised his opponents in the race for Linda Parks' Second District seat on the Ventura County Board of Supervisors despite starting his campaign half a year after they did.

Gorell, a former state Assemblyman, has received around $210,000 in monetary donations from supporters compared with nearly $130,000 for Claudia Bill-de la Peña, a five-term Thousand Oaks councilwoman, campaign finance records posted through Friday show. Tim McCarthy, a Thousand Oaks business owner and founder of a conservative advocacy group, trails at roughly $55,000.

Gorell joined the race in February after a portion of Camarillo where he resides became part of a newly redrawn Second District. That was more than six months after his competitors had filed papers for their nearly yearlong campaigns to represent the district, which also spans Thousand Oaks, Oak Park and Somis.

Bill-de la Peña had about $55,000 in her campaign chest before Gorell joined the race. But he has outpaced her this year by about 3 to 1, with dozens of donations reported just over the last several days.

The councilwoman said her principles put her at some disadvantage in fundraising.

"I don't go after deep pockets and special interests," she said. "I am running a grassroots campaign."

She sees the oil and gas industry and developers as special interests.

Several energy company officials appear on Gorell's list of contributors along with real estate and building interests, farmers, ranchers, retirees, professionals and business people.

Bill-de la Peña's contributors include county government employees, professionals, business persons, environmentalists and many retirees.

Gorell said the county's cap of $750 for contributions to the race requires all candidates to run grassroots campaigns.

"There are no 'deep pocketed' donors since everyone is limited to only $750," he said.

Bill-de la Peña leads in candidate spending, with about $175,000 to Gorell's $163,000, according to financial reports filed over the course of the campaign. McCarthy reported spending $77,000.

Gorell's opponents were freed from the spending cap of $235,000 on May 27 because outside groups had spent more than $47,000 on his behalf. Under state law, the spending must be done independently and the groups may not collaborate with the candidates who benefit.

Outside groups have spent almost $96,000 to elect Gorell, a Navy reserve officer who is on leave from his job as director of homeland security for the Port of Los Angeles.

About two-thirds of that money came from a coalition supported by county deputy sheriffs and firefighters, which sent out mailers promoting him. The rest was spent by a group tied to the Lincoln Club of San Diego County, which supports business-friendly candidates.

The deputies and firefighter group also reported spending almost $57,000 to elect Moorpark Mayor Janice Parvin to the Simi Valley area's Fourth District seat being vacated by Supervisor Bob Huber. That lifted the $235,000 spending cap for her three opponents — Ed Abele, Dean Kunicki and Bernardo Perez — though none has approached the limit.

Bill-de la Peña said the lifting of the cap doesn't matter to her Second District campaign with just days until next Tuesday's election.

"It's impossible to raise $100,000 between now and then," she said.

Gorell said his campaign appreciates the support from outside organizations.

"We are confident in our own campaign and the momentum we have created behind it," he said. "We believe we will win."

Bill-de la Peña spoke favorably about her chances, too.

"I feel very good," she said.

If no one wins a majority of the vote in the June 7 primary, the top two candidates for both supervisorial seats will advance to a runoff in the Nov. 8 general election.

The winners will represent two districts on the five-member board that oversees the county government.

