Palm Springs, CA

Top 10 things to do in the Coachella Valley this week, June 6-12

By Laine Henry, Palm Springs Desert Sun
 3 days ago

There are always plenty of things to do in the Coachella Valley. We've put together a list of events and entertainment happening this week.

To submit an event for consideration, send an email to events@desertsun.com with a brief description.

Here are 10 things to do this week:

Come On Up for Live Music

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yE3Vv_0g18sM3400

The Palm Springs Cultural Center presents live music at the VIP Lounge every week. Sundays brings Keisha D. to the stage for Soulful Sundays, followed by Mon Petit Salon on Mondays and Leanna and the Jazz Collective on Tuesdays. This Thursday also features Cocktails and Classics with Jerome Elliot.

Where: Palm Springs Cultural Center, 2300 E. Baristo Road, Palm Springs

Dates: Every Sunday through Tuesday; Thursday, June 9

Time: 5-7:30 p.m.

Tickets: No cover, two drinks minimum

Information: bit.ly/LiveMusicPSCC

Neko Case

(((folkYEAH!))) presents American singer-songwriter Neko Case, known for her powerful contralto voice. Case's music genre ranges from country, folk, art rock, indie rock and pop. All ages are welcome.

Where: Pappy & Harriet's, 53-688 Pioneertown Road, Pioneertown

Date: Tuesday, June 7

Time: 7 p.m.

Tickets: $41

Information: folkyeah.com

Palm Springs Power Baseball

Celebrate the summer season with a Coachella Valley summer tradition: baseball. The Palm Springs Power baseball team will play its 18th season this summer.

Where: Palm Springs Stadium, 1901 E. Baristo Road, Palm Springs

Date: Every Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday until TK.

Time: 7 p.m.

Tickets: Seniors and students $8; Regular admission $10

Information: palmspringspowerbaseball.com

Kings, Queens & In-Betweens

In honor of LGBTQ+ Awareness Month, Jacob Johnson Presents and AMP Sports Lounge present a live stand-up comedy show featuring headliner comedian Leah Mansfield and other LGBTQ+ comedians. Ages 21-plus.

Where: AMP Sports Lounge, 68-718 E. Palm Canyon Drive Suite 201, Cathedral City

Date: Tuesday, June 7

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: Tickets starting at $10

Information: ampcatcity.com

A Tribute to Lalo Guerrero: Father of Chicano Music

The sons of Lalo Guerrero, known as "the Father of Chicano Music," will celebrate his legacy through the screening of the documentary "Lalo Guerrero: The Original Chicano," and a performance of songs written by Guerrero.

Where: Coachella Valley Repertory, 68-510 E. Palm Canyon Drive, Cathedral City

Date: Thursday, June 9

Time: 7 p.m.

Tickets: Starting at $35

Information: cvrep.org

Second Saturdays Center Stage

Bring your family and friends for a free community concert series every second Saturday of the month, for all ages. This week will feature Popgun Rerun and DJ Modgirl. Enjoy family activities, local food vendors and craft beer.

Where: Downtown Indio, 82-868 Miles Ave., Indio

Date: Saturday, June 11

Time: 6-9 p.m.

Tickets: Free

Information: eventspalmsprings.com/indiocenterstage

Palm Springs Rewinds: 'Fargo'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zl9xq_0g18sM3400

Palm Springs Rewinds is a summer-long weekly program featuring film screenings from the following acclaimed directors: the Coen Brothers in June, Quentin Tarantino in July and Wes Anderson in August. This week, Palm Springs Cultural Center will screen "Fargo."

Where: Palm Springs Cultural Center, 2300 E. Baristo Road, Palm Springs

Date: Saturday, June 11

Time: 8 p.m.

Tickets: $12

Information: bit.ly/FargoPSCC

Flamingo Pool Party

Bart Lounge and Hotel Zoso present a weekly pool party with DJs, BBQ menu, full bar, poolside games and more. Ages 18-up.

Where: Hotel Zoso, 150 S. Indian Canyon Drive, Palm Springs

Date: Every Saturday

Time: Noon-6 p.m.

Tickets: Starting at $10

Information: flamingopoolparty.com

Palm Springs Drag Bunch

Drag queen Rosemary Galore hosts drag brunch every Sunday. Enjoy a dim sum menu, full bar, and a performance by Rosemary and her rotating cast of drag queens.

Where: Roly China Fusion, 1107 N. Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs

Date: Every Sunday

Time: 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Tickets: Starting at $45

Information: rolychinafusion.com

Palm Springs Young Playwrights Festival

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R6U3a_0g18sM3400

The Palm Springs Young Playwrights Festival promotes creative writing, in the theatrical form, in students from elementary to high school level in the Riverside County. The festival provides a scholarship to further education in the arts, mentorship and a public reading of chosen plays.

Where: Palm Springs Cultural Center, 2300 E. Baristo Road, Palm Springs

Date: Sunday, June 12

Time: Noon

Tickets: Free

Information: psypf.org

Inclusion in The Desert Sun's weekly community calendar is solely at the editors' discretion. Priority is given to free, community-oriented events.

To submit an event, send an email to events@desertsun.com, including the following: name of event; date of event; location of event; time of event; charge, if any; phone number or website for further information. Please attach a photo.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Top 10 things to do in the Coachella Valley this week, June 6-12

CBS LA

Magnitude 3.1 earthquake hits Riverside County near Salton Sea

Southland residents were treated to a bit of a shock Wednesday morning when an Earthquake struck near a small Riverside City.The quake, reportedly magnitude 31. according to the United States Geological survey, struck at 7:41 a.m near the Salton Sea Beach, east of Borrego Springs. There were no immediate reports of damage or injury as a result of the earthquake. 
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

La Quinta will put short-term vacation rental ban on the November ballot

The future of short-term vacation rentals in La Quinta will be in the hands of its residents. On Tuesday, the city council unanimously approved an initiative that would phase out and permanently ban STVRs in La Quinta on the upcoming November ballot. If passed, STVRs would be banned from most city neighborhoods except for tourist and The post La Quinta will put short-term vacation rental ban on the November ballot appeared first on KESQ.
LA QUINTA, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Earthquake Strikes Near Salton Sea Beach in Riverside County

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – A magnitude 3.1 earthquake struck near Salton Sea. Beach in Riverside County at 7:41 a.m. today, according to the U.S. Geological. It was 8.6 miles southwest of Salton Sea Beach on the Riverside and. Imperial county border and lies on the San Andreas Fault. The quake...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
