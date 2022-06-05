Top 10 things to do in the Coachella Valley this week, June 6-12

There are always plenty of things to do in the Coachella Valley. We've put together a list of events and entertainment happening this week.

Come On Up for Live Music

The Palm Springs Cultural Center presents live music at the VIP Lounge every week. Sundays brings Keisha D. to the stage for Soulful Sundays, followed by Mon Petit Salon on Mondays and Leanna and the Jazz Collective on Tuesdays. This Thursday also features Cocktails and Classics with Jerome Elliot.

Where: Palm Springs Cultural Center, 2300 E. Baristo Road, Palm Springs

Dates: Every Sunday through Tuesday; Thursday, June 9

Time: 5-7:30 p.m.

Tickets: No cover, two drinks minimum

Information: bit.ly/LiveMusicPSCC

Neko Case

(((folkYEAH!))) presents American singer-songwriter Neko Case, known for her powerful contralto voice. Case's music genre ranges from country, folk, art rock, indie rock and pop. All ages are welcome.

Where: Pappy & Harriet's, 53-688 Pioneertown Road, Pioneertown

Date: Tuesday, June 7

Time: 7 p.m.

Tickets: $41

Information: folkyeah.com

Palm Springs Power Baseball

Celebrate the summer season with a Coachella Valley summer tradition: baseball. The Palm Springs Power baseball team will play its 18th season this summer.

Where: Palm Springs Stadium, 1901 E. Baristo Road, Palm Springs

Date: Every Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday until TK.

Time: 7 p.m.

Tickets: Seniors and students $8; Regular admission $10

Information: palmspringspowerbaseball.com

Kings, Queens & In-Betweens

In honor of LGBTQ+ Awareness Month, Jacob Johnson Presents and AMP Sports Lounge present a live stand-up comedy show featuring headliner comedian Leah Mansfield and other LGBTQ+ comedians. Ages 21-plus.

Where: AMP Sports Lounge, 68-718 E. Palm Canyon Drive Suite 201, Cathedral City

Date: Tuesday, June 7

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: Tickets starting at $10

Information: ampcatcity.com

A Tribute to Lalo Guerrero: Father of Chicano Music

The sons of Lalo Guerrero, known as "the Father of Chicano Music," will celebrate his legacy through the screening of the documentary "Lalo Guerrero: The Original Chicano," and a performance of songs written by Guerrero.

Where: Coachella Valley Repertory, 68-510 E. Palm Canyon Drive, Cathedral City

Date: Thursday, June 9

Time: 7 p.m.

Tickets: Starting at $35

Information: cvrep.org

Second Saturdays Center Stage

Bring your family and friends for a free community concert series every second Saturday of the month, for all ages. This week will feature Popgun Rerun and DJ Modgirl. Enjoy family activities, local food vendors and craft beer.

Where: Downtown Indio, 82-868 Miles Ave., Indio

Date: Saturday, June 11

Time: 6-9 p.m.

Tickets: Free

Information: eventspalmsprings.com/indiocenterstage

Palm Springs Rewinds: 'Fargo'

Palm Springs Rewinds is a summer-long weekly program featuring film screenings from the following acclaimed directors: the Coen Brothers in June, Quentin Tarantino in July and Wes Anderson in August. This week, Palm Springs Cultural Center will screen "Fargo."

Where: Palm Springs Cultural Center, 2300 E. Baristo Road, Palm Springs

Date: Saturday, June 11

Time: 8 p.m.

Tickets: $12

Information: bit.ly/FargoPSCC

Flamingo Pool Party

Bart Lounge and Hotel Zoso present a weekly pool party with DJs, BBQ menu, full bar, poolside games and more. Ages 18-up.

Where: Hotel Zoso, 150 S. Indian Canyon Drive, Palm Springs

Date: Every Saturday

Time: Noon-6 p.m.

Tickets: Starting at $10

Information: flamingopoolparty.com

Palm Springs Drag Bunch

Drag queen Rosemary Galore hosts drag brunch every Sunday. Enjoy a dim sum menu, full bar, and a performance by Rosemary and her rotating cast of drag queens.

Where: Roly China Fusion, 1107 N. Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs

Date: Every Sunday

Time: 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Tickets: Starting at $45

Information: rolychinafusion.com

Palm Springs Young Playwrights Festival

The Palm Springs Young Playwrights Festival promotes creative writing, in the theatrical form, in students from elementary to high school level in the Riverside County. The festival provides a scholarship to further education in the arts, mentorship and a public reading of chosen plays.

Where: Palm Springs Cultural Center, 2300 E. Baristo Road, Palm Springs

Date: Sunday, June 12

Time: Noon

Tickets: Free

Information: psypf.org

