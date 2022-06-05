ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Chelsea Bridge: Man rescued from Thames after being Tasered dies

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man who was rescued from the River Thames after police used a Taser to try to restrain him has died. The Met Police said it was called at 09:03 BST on Saturday to reports of a man shouting on Chelsea Bridge Road armed with a screwdriver. He was...

www.bbc.com

The Independent

Man has cardiac arrest and dies after being bitten by dog in Wales

A man has died after being bitten by a dog at a house in north Wales.Police were alerted by ambulance staff just before midday on Monday after the man, 62, went into cardiac arrest at home in Holt Road, Wrexham.Paramedics tried to save him but he was pronounced dead at the scene.North Wales Police said the dog was “securely contained at the property and was euthanised by a vet at the scene”.Other dogs at the property were removed by dog handlers and will be temporarily kennelled while investigations into the incident continue, the force said.The man’s family has been informed. Read More Gangs strangle Haiti's capital as deaths, kidnappings soarQuarter of Britons ‘happier to see pet than partner after a busy day’Woman quits job to spend more time with terminally ill pet
BBC

Wrexham: Man dies after being bitten by dog at house

A 62-year-old has died after being bitten by a dog in north Wales. Emergency services were called to reports of a medical emergency on Holt Road, Wrexham, at about 11:30 BST. The man died at the scene from a cardiac arrest, despite efforts to rescue him. Other dogs kept at the property have been removed by police.
BBC

Shrewsbury man rescued from river told he will never walk again

A man who was rescued after falling in the River Severn in Shrewsbury has said he may never be able to walk again. Dan Walker was left with life-changing spinal injuries following the incident on 4 April. Mr Walker, from the town, said he had tried to haul himself out,...
BBC

Convicted robber James Manley escapes from mental health unit

A convicted robber has absconded from a mental health unit, police have said. Police said people should not approach James Manley, 48, who was last seen in Victoria Park, east London, at about 11.15 BST. He was later believed to have passed through Waterloo Station. The Met Police said he...
The Independent

British woman ‘raped in front of husband by man who offered her massage on Goa beach’

A British tourist was raped on holiday in India in front of her partner, local media has reported.Senior police investigating the incident say the woman was on the beach in Goa when she was attacked by a man on 2 June. The woman made a formal complaint on Monday after consulting with her family and the British embassy in India, it was said.Police said on Monday they arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly raping a woman at the famous Sweet Lake in North Goa.The man is accused of raping the woman under the pretext of giving her a massage while...
BBC

Ewloe man, 27, dies after spraining ankle walking dog

A 27-year-old man died after spraining his ankle on a walk with his dog. Callum Jones, who weighed 26 stone (165kg), was rushed to the Countess of Chester Hospital on 15 October last year and died three days later. Mr Jones died from a blood clot on his lung due...
The Independent

Woman dies after falling from back seat of car in Norfolk

A woman has died after falling from the rear seat of a car in Norfolk.Witnesses saw the woman, in her 40s, fall from a black Peugeot on to the B1108 Earlham Road in Colney, police said.She suffered serious injuries during the incident and was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.Norfolk Constabulary said the incident happened at about 6.36pm on Saturday 4 June.The force is appealing for anyone who may have dash cam footage or who witnessed the vehicle prior to the incident to call 101 or email SCIU@norfolk.pnn.police.uk quoting reference number 304 of 4 June 2022. To give information anonymously, contact independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or visit: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously Read More Beacons lit across the UK to mark the Queen's Platinum JubileeQueen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations end with rain and thunderstorms warningWilliam, Kate and children bake cakes for Cardiff Jubilee street party
BBC

Tests show parts of Archie Battersbee's brain is dead, court told

Test results on a boy with brain damage who is at the centre of a life-support dispute show parts of his brain have died, a High Court judge has been told. Archie Battersbee, 12, was found unconscious at his home in Southend, Essex, on 7 April. Specialists at the Royal...
BBC

Reward for woman who handed in cash-filled envelope

A woman who found thousands of pounds in cash in a supermarket car park has been praised for handing it in. Annie Skinner was outside Morrisons in Swadlincote on 26 April when her trolley ran over an envelope and some of the £3,800 inside fell out. She reported the...
Daily Mail

Inquest into death of railway worker Belly Mujinga who died of Covid after being 'spat on' at London Victoria station during first lockdown will NOT look at whether she was infected by a passenger

The man who allegedly spat at Belly Mujinga who died with coronavirus at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic will no longer form part of an inquest into the transport worker's death. Mrs Mujinga, 47, died on April 5, 2020 with coronavirus after she was reportedly coughed on and spat...
Daily Mail

Terrified residents say they are living in fear of knife-wielding gang roaming their neighbourhood that has left them too scared to park their cars outside their homes after 37 vehicles were vandalised

Terrified residents in Hull say they are living in fear of a knife-wielding gang roaming their neighbourhood slashing car tyres, banging on homes and even smashing a window. Since December, people living in New George Street have repeatedly had their cars vandalised by a group of young men, aged about 18.
BBC

Firm guilty of manslaughter after yard workers drowned in pig feed

A food waste recycling company has been found guilty of corporate manslaughter after two employees drowned in a tanker of semi-liquid pig feed. Nathan Walker, 19, and Gavin Rawson, 35, died in December 2016 at Greenfeeds Limited in Normanton, Leicestershire. The firm's managing directors - Gillian and Ian Leivers -...
BBC

Rapper Hypo stabbed to death at Jubilee party in east London

The rapper ex-boyfriend of singer Emeli Sande has been stabbed to death at a Jubilee party. Hypo, real name Lamar Jackson, was attacked in front of a "large number of people" at the bash in Redbridge, east London, police said. Despite efforts to save him the 39-year-old was pronounced dead...
BBC

Two found guilty of 'brutal and senseless' murder in Harlow

Two men have been found guilty of murdering a man who was found with fatal stab wounds at a house police believe was a drugs den. Essex Police discovered Cristian-Marin Patru, 24, with injuries to his neck, chin and back in Harlow on 8 November. Jayden Drake, 25, of Maclean...
BBC

Bedworth man killed in crash had just passed driving test

A 19-year-old man who recently passed his driving test has died following a car crash. Callum Abell's Vauxhall Corsa struck a tree on Astley Lane in Bedworth, Warwickshire, at about 09:00 BST on 26 May, police said. His family said he was "just starting out in life" and remembered him...
