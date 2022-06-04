Community mourns passing of Aspen’s peace-loving, legendary lawman, Bob Braudis

Karla G. Wheeler passed away on May 5, 2022 in Lakewood, Colorado. She was born on June 12th, 1939 in Tacoma, Washington, attending grade school in Russell, Kansas and high school in Fort Morgan, Colorado. She was previously married and had two sons, Steven and Kenneth Skeels. She later married John Wheeler in Rifle in 1964 and they had one daughter, Sherri Lynn. Karla retired from City Market in 1998 after 25 years. She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi for 30 years and volunteered generously. She belonged to the Hospital Auxiliary until it disbanded and sang with the swinging seniors. She loved her family and enjoyed sewing, reading, crocheting and her flowers. She was preceded in death by her husband John, son Kenneth Skeels, parents Harry and Elsie Ingram and Sister Margaret Stewart. She is survived by daughter Sherri (Dave) of Littleton, Colorado and grandson Logan of Denver, Colorado, Sister Shirley Moody, brother Don (Dorothy) Ingram and son Steven (Karen). Services will be held graveside at the Rose Hill Cemetery in Rifle on Saturday, June 11th at 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made on behalf of Karla Wheeler to the Rifle Senior Center.

