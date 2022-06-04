ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aspen, CO

Community mourns passing of Aspen’s peace-loving, legendary lawman, Bob Braudis

By Rick Carroll
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“The sheriff you know” was the campaign slogan for Bob Braudis in his 2006 campaign, which would be his last. The slogan easily could have been “the sheriff knows you,” but not in an authoritarian way. “When he met someone new, he was always inquisitive,” said...

www.postindependent.com

Comments / 0

Related
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Obituary: Karla G. Wheeler

Karla G. Wheeler passed away on May 5, 2022 in Lakewood, Colorado. She was born on June 12th, 1939 in Tacoma, Washington, attending grade school in Russell, Kansas and high school in Fort Morgan, Colorado. She was previously married and had two sons, Steven and Kenneth Skeels. She later married John Wheeler in Rifle in 1964 and they had one daughter, Sherri Lynn. Karla retired from City Market in 1998 after 25 years. She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi for 30 years and volunteered generously. She belonged to the Hospital Auxiliary until it disbanded and sang with the swinging seniors. She loved her family and enjoyed sewing, reading, crocheting and her flowers. She was preceded in death by her husband John, son Kenneth Skeels, parents Harry and Elsie Ingram and Sister Margaret Stewart. She is survived by daughter Sherri (Dave) of Littleton, Colorado and grandson Logan of Denver, Colorado, Sister Shirley Moody, brother Don (Dorothy) Ingram and son Steven (Karen). Services will be held graveside at the Rose Hill Cemetery in Rifle on Saturday, June 11th at 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made on behalf of Karla Wheeler to the Rifle Senior Center.
RIFLE, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Obituary: Wava FOGG

Wava L. Fogg (Mohr), 87, of New Castle, Colorado, lost her battle to dementia on June 3rd, 2022 at the Western Slope Memory Care Facility in Grand Junction. Wava was born September 13th, 1935 in Glenwood Springs, Colorado to William and Vada Mohr. She grew up in New Castle, Colorado. Her favorite horse was named Paint. She graduated from Riverside High School; where she participated in many activities, such as Glee Club, Pep Club, band, music festival and playing basketball.
NEW CASTLE, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Rifle High School senior-to-be does summer school at Brown University

Rifle High School senior-to-be Layla Moore is going to be stuck in summer school — at Brown University. For the past three years, Moore has delivered arguments and jousted in faux litigation on the Rifle High School mock trial team. Her skillset this year helped garner a $6,000 scholarship from bar associations in Garfield and Pitkin counties.
RIFLE, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Public can weigh in on Maroon Bells management plan

The public is invited to participate in a workshop Thursday in Aspen to provide input and learn more about the Maroon Bells Comprehensive Recreation Management Plan effort. Residents can stop by anytime from 5-7 p.m. at the Pitkin County Building, 530 E Main St. The county, the city of Aspen,...
ASPEN, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Aspen, CO
Crime & Safety
County
Pitkin County, CO
City
Woody Creek, CO
City
Aspen, CO
Pitkin County, CO
Crime & Safety
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Garfield County commissioners step up opposition to Sweetwater state park plan

Garfield County commissioners are doubling down in opposing plans to turn Sweetwater Lake north of Dotsero into a state park. If they can make a legal argument, the county may even take it to court, Commissioner Tom Jankovsky suggested during a sometimes heated work session meeting with Eagle Valley Land Trust representatives on Tuesday.
GARFIELD COUNTY, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Forest Service announces East Troublesome fire was human caused

The United States Forest Service (USFS) announced in a press release today that based on an investigation by the USDA Law Enforcement & Investigations division, along with assistance from the Grand County Sheriff’s Department, it has determined the East Troublesome fire was human caused. The Grand County Sheriff’s Office...
GRAND COUNTY, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Glenwood Canyon bike path now fully open for the season

The Glenwood Canyon Recreation Path is now fully open from Glenwood Springs to the eastern trailhead near Dotsero, the Colorado Department of Transportation announced recently. Much of the path had been closed due to damage caused by last summer’s mud and debris flows in the canyon, which also closed Interstate...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ted Bundy
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Rifle approves about $4.71 million in infrastructure projects

Crack sealing, pavement overlay and the purchase of a new water tank are all on a small to-do list of infrastructure projects unfolding this summer in Rifle. Rifle City Council approved on Wednesday about $4.71 million in construction bids for four respective projects. This includes:. •installing a water tank at...
RIFLE, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Man faces murder charges after striking woman with crowbar in New Castle: Woman survives attack, suspect to be arraigned in Garfield County Court on Thursday

A Garfield County Corrections security guard jogging in New Castle on Sunday survived being attacked by a former prison inmate. Rifle resident Lonnie Nielsen, 40, faces felony charges of first-degree murder, attempted murder, assault and obstruction of a peace officer. His bond was set at $1 million, and he’s scheduled for an arraignment at 9:30 a.m. Friday with 9th Judicial District Court Judge John Neiley.
GARFIELD COUNTY, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Storage unit fire near Rifle caused by sparks from grinder, official says

The fire that consumed storage units, parked cars and portable bathrooms near Rifle on May 19 was caused by sparks flying from a grinder, an official said Tuesday. “(People) were grinding on something outside, and the sparks got on combustible material inside a storage unit,” Colorado River Fire Rescue Chief Leif Sackett said.
RIFLE, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy