ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

See the top 5 most-searched summer travel destinations in the US

By Nexstar Media Wire, Jeremy Tanner
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=034XHa_0g16WpCd00

(NEXSTAR) – With Memorial Day and the unofficial start of summer behind us, travelers across the country are busy planning vacations, despite the skyrocketing cost of gas and eye-watering flight prices .

So what U.S. summer travel attractions are pandemic-weary Americans researching in 2022?

Coca-Cola Company phasing out one of its longtime beverages

National parks and theme parks dominate the top five, according to Google:

1. Yellowstone National Park

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sWGKm_0g16WpCd00
Old Faithful geyser erupts in Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming on June 11, 2019. – Old Faithful has erupted every 44 to 125 minutes since 2000. (DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images)

2. Glacier National Park

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S3cgb_0g16WpCd00
The mountain range and forest that surrounds Grinnell Glacier Lake in Montana’s Glacier National Park. (File/Getty)

3. Disney World

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hUSvo_0g16WpCd00
In this handout photo provided by Disney Parks, a view of fireworks, holiday lights and fanfare at Cinderella’s Castle during a taping of Disney Parks Presents a Disney Channel Holiday Celebration at Walt Disney World Resort on November 05, 2017 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Todd Anderson/Disney Parks via Getty Images)

4. Lake Tahoe

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S6xc0_0g16WpCd00
A file photo shows a white sand beach around Lake Tahoe in the Serra Nevada Mountains, which straddle the border of California and Nevada. (Getty)

5. Hersheypark

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LTC8P_0g16WpCd00
A view of an immersive amusement park experience with Pepsi Pop Star at Hersheypark on July 28, 2021 in Hershey, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Larry French/Getty Images for Pepsi)

Holiday weekend travel brings crowds, delays

If Memorial Day weekend itself was any sign of what’s to come for the summer of 2022, travel insurance might be worth considering.

U.S. airlines canceled more than 2,800 flights from Thursday through Monday, or about 2% of their schedules, according to tracking service FlightAware.

Delta Air Lines, usually among the top performers, had the worst record among major carriers with more than 800 canceled flights over the five-day span.

A national park site can lose NPS status: Here’s how that happens

“This was a chance for airlines to show that last summer’s delays would not be repeated this summer, and yet, it was not to be,” said Helane Becker, an analyst for banking firm Cowen. She blamed the disruptions on bad weather, air traffic control delays, airline crew members calling in sick, and long security lines at some airports.

“We expect a busy summer, and are concerned about the industry’s ability to handle the demand,” Becker said.

Various forecasts of high numbers of travelers over the weekend proved to be accurate. The Transportation Security Administration reported screening more than 11 million people at airport checkpoints from Thursday through Monday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
State
Nevada State
State
Montana State
State
Florida State
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
Fox 46 Charlotte

Cocaine, fentanyl, other drugs seized from Lancaster home near elementary school, deputies say

LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Investigators seized various drugs and a semiautomatic pistol Friday at a Lancaster home near Clinton Elementary School, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said a search warrant was executed at a home on Pleasant Hill Street in Lancaster on June 3. Narcotics investigators found three men, a […]
LANCASTER, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amusement Park#Travel Destinations#Travel Insurance#National Parks Service#Americans#Coca Cola Company#Daniel Slim Afp#Getty Images#Disney World#Cinderella#Disney Parks Presents#Pennsy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Pepsi
NewsBreak
Sports
Fox 46 Charlotte

Illegal gambling operation shut down in Salisbury, deputies say

ROWAN COUNTY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An illegal gambling operation has been shut down and its operator has been arrested following a yearlong undercover investigation in Salisbury, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said on Monday. Detectives began investigating Duck Arcade Sweepstakes on Mooresville Road in Salisbury back in March of last year. Undercover agents […]
SALISBURY, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Statesville man threw Ecstasy out window before checkpoint: sheriff

IREDELL COUNTY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Statesville man faces charges after Ecstasy pills and marijuana was discovered at a license checkpoint, the Iredell Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. Deputies set up a license checking station on Saturday near Buffalo Shoals Road and Slingshot Road. 38-year-old Statesville resident Jarnell Bailey came through without a license […]
STATESVILLE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Connelly Springs man arrested after shooting: Sheriff

BURKE COUNTY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Connelly Springs man is facing charges after shooting someone last week, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to calls regarding gunshots around 8 p.m. last Friday near 6255 East Meadow Trail in Connelly Springs. A victim was found suffering from injuries and was transported […]
CONNELLY SPRINGS, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

42K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy