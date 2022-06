A Leesburg woman was arrested Saturday night on a charge of driving under the influence after drinking in The Villages. A Fruitland Park officer was on patrol in the area of Miller Street and U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at 2:58 a.m. when he observed a southbound car having difficulty maintaining a lane. As the car passed the intersection where the officer was stationed, he saw the car drift into the middle lane then abruptly turn to the right almost striking the concrete median, according to the arrest report.

