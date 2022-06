Yay summer! Sun, sand, beach. No, hold it right there! No beach summer fun for you! Not in Duxbury. As we approach yet another summer post COVID, we have already begun the cross over closings-beach update e-mails saying crossovers closings before the season even begins. Does anyone ponder/think/ask/question, “Wouldn’t it be nice to enjoy the Duxbury beach? The place where you live?” The Dux bury Beach Reservation says “No! The plovers are here! The plovers are here!”

DUXBURY, MA ・ 19 HOURS AGO