Jordan Poole has made a viable argument of being an apprentice 'Splash Brother' this year and his flurry of action in Game 2 showed exactly why. His ability to score from very deep, score in rapid bursts and also produce some wonderful creativity off the bounce in terms of creating his own buckets has people at least considering the notion that Poole (appropriate name for a potential Splash Bro) could follow the two future Hall of Fame guards into Golden State Warriors folklore.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO