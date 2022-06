On May 9, a driver discovered a a dying dog in a dumpster behind the ShopRite in Newark. Not long after, Susan Janett of the animal welfare non-profit Rosemarie’s Rescue Ranch learned that a Verona resident working at the ShopRite of Brookdale in Bloomfield was trying to reach her to help the Yorkie. Janett quickly organized the dog’s transportation to the Veterinary Emergency Group in Clifton.

