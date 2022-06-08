The 2022 Critérium du Dauphiné is underway as the build-up to the Tour de France gets in full swing after the conclusion of the Giro d'Italia.

It's the 74th edition of the week-long stage race, which this year includes a 32km time trial and two summit finishes to test the peloton as well as several sprints and hilly days.

Jumbo-Visma pairing Primož Roglič and Wout van Aert headline the start list as the pair target the yellow and green jerseys at the race, though there are plenty more big names lining up in south-eastern France.

Cyclingnews will bring you full reports, results, news, interviews, and analysis throughout the Critérium du Dauphiné. Read on to find out how to watch the Giro d'Italia via live stream, no matter your location, with ExpressVPN .

Other major GC names taking the start include Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma), Enric Mas (Movistar), Jack Haig (Bahrain Victorious), Ben O'Connor (AG2R Citroën), David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ), Tao Geoghegan Hart (Ineos Grenadiers), and Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates).

More riders to keep an eye on during the race include Ethan Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers), Dylan Teuns (Bahrain Victorious), Chris Froome (Israel-Premier Tech), Christophe Laporte (Jumbo-Visma), Dylan Groenewegen (BikeExchange-Jayco), Mark Padun (EF Education-EasyPost), Warren Barguil (Arkéa-Samsic), Louis Meintjes (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert), and Juan Sebastian Molano (UAE Team Emirates).

(Image credit: Amaury Sport Organisation)

(Image credit: Amaury Sport Organisation)

(Image credit: Amaury Sport Organisation)

(Image credit: Amaury Sport Organisation)

(Image credit: Amaury Sport Organisation)

(Image credit: Amaury Sport Organisation)

(Image credit: Amaury Sport Organisation)

(Image credit: Amaury Sport Organisation)

(Image credit: Amaury Sport Organisation)

(Image credit: ASO)

How to watch the Critérium du Dauphiné in the USA, UK or Europe

The 2022 Critérium du Dauphiné will be broadcast in the United Kingdom and around Europe on Discovery+ , which carries Eurosport's live coverage. A subscription to Discovery+ costs £6.99/$9.15 per month, or £59.99/$78.51 for a 12-month pass.

The races will be aired in the United Kingdom, Europe, Australia and in select other territories on GCN+ , with a year’s subscription costing £39.99.

NBC Sports via Peacock Premium ($4.99 per month in the US) will carry the race in the USA.

The network is available via several cable subscriptions and can also be accessed over IP, via smart TV, or any other smart device, via SlingTV ($35 per month with the first month discounted by $10) or FuboTV ($64.99 per month) – both services offer free trials, too.

Other options around Europe include Rai Sport (Italy), France TV , L'Equipe TV (France), NOS (Netherlands), RTBF and Sporza (Belgium), EITB (Basque Country), and RTVE (Spain).

We'll keep you updated with out 'How to Watch' guides throughout the season, with other broadcasters airing races during the year including Flobikes (A year's subscription costs $150 in the US and $209.99 in Canada).

If you live outside a broadcast zone or are on holiday outside your country and find that the live streams to be geo-restricted, you can get around this by simulating being back in your home country via a 'virtual private network', or VPN, for your laptop, tablet or mobile.

Our sister site TechRadar tested hundreds of VPNs and recommends the number-one VPN currently available as Express VPN. With ExpressVPN , you can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets, etc.