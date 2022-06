The Easton Public Library is permanently fine-free, after a unanimous vote from the Library Board. The Library has been fine-free on a trial basis since March of 2020. “A permanently fine-free library invites a broader spectrum of Library users by removing the barrier that fines can create,” said Library Director Lynn Zaffino. “Without having to worry about what they owe, patrons feel encouraged to return to the Library again and again to use the wide range of materials and services we provide.”

EASTON, CT ・ 8 HOURS AGO