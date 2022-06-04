ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Trampoline European Championships: Great Britain's Bryony Page and Izzy Songhurst win gold

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreat Britain's Bryony Page and Izzy Songhurst won gold in the synchronised trampoline at the Trampoline European Championships in Rimini, Italy. The pair scored 47.750 in their only routine in the final to win by nearly...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryony Page
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Britain#Europeans
