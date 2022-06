Larry Ness, a collector from Yankton, South Dakota, spent five decades assembling a carefully curated collection that tracks the development of firearms from the earliest days of western expansion by American settlers to the dawn of the 20th century. One of the most storied rifles in his possession was a Winchester Model 1876 chambered in .45/75 WCF that belonged to the famed Lakota Sioux chief Sitting Bull. Ness had many other significant historic firearms acquired that included rifles used in the Battle of Little Big Horn, like a Model 1873 Trapdoor Carbine and Relic Colt 1873 single-action.

