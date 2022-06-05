Wales vs Ukraine confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of World Cup play-off final tonight

Wales have a chance to end a wait of 64 years on Sunday, with just one victory separating from the finals of the Fifa World Cup.

Standing between them and Qatar later this year is Ukraine, with the eastern European nation having more reason than most to bring joy to the people of their nation which has been locked in war with Russia for around the past 100 days.

Both nations have only ever qualified for the finals of this tournament once apiece - though of course Ukraine did so as part of the old Soviet Union, too.

A midweek win over Scotland has put them here in Cardiff against Wales and the winners will go into Group B with Iran, USA and England.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is Wales vs Ukraine?

The match kicks off at 5pm BST on Sunday 5 June, at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Where can I watch it?

The game will be broadcast live on ITV, S4C, STV and both Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event. It will be streamed on the Sky Go app and the ITV Hub.

What was the team news?

Joe Morrell is back from suspension for Wales, while Ben Davies and Gareth Bale are both available too. Aaron Ramsey and Joe Allen should return in midfield, while Joe Rodon may start in defence.

Ukraine have everybody available after their midweek win over Scotland and could name an unchanged line-up.

Confirmed line-ups

Wales: Hennessey; Ampadu, Rodon, B Davies; C Roberts, Ramsey, Allen, N Williams; Bale, James, Moore.

Ukraine: Bushchan; Karavaev, Zabarnyi, Matvienko, Mykolenko; Stepanenko; Yarmolenko, Malinovskyi, Zinchenko, Tsygankov; Yaremchuk.

Odds

Wales 45/23

Draw 17/8

Ukraine 35/19

Prediction

Ukraine to ride their wave of emotion all the way to Qatar and keep Wales waiting for a first finals appearance in well over half a century. Wales 1-2 Ukraine .