Sports

Is Wales vs Ukraine on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch World Cup play-off final

By Karl Matchett
The Independent
 3 days ago

Emotions will be running high in Cardiff on Sunday, as Wales meet Ukraine in a World Cup play-off final.

The match has been delayed due to the invasion of the latter nation by Russia, but after they beat Scotland in midweek Ukraine are aiming to bring relief and joy to their citizens by claiming a place in Qatar.

While respectful of everything that nation has been going through, though, Wales themselves have history to write and a long wait to bring to an end.

Follow Wales vs Ukraine LIVE!

Gareth Bale and Co will be hoping to take Wales to a first World Cup finals in over 60 years, with one victory on home soil all that stands between them and a national celebration of their own.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is Wales vs Ukraine?

The match kicks off at 5pm BST on Sunday 5 June, at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Where can I watch it?

The game will be broadcast live on ITV, S4C, STV and both Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event. It will be streamed on the Sky Go app and the ITV Hub. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

What was the team news?

Joe Morrell is back from suspension for Wales, while Ben Davies and Gareth Bale are both available too. Aaron Ramsey and Joe Allen should return in midfield, while Joe Rodon may start in defence.

Ukraine have everybody available after their midweek win over Scotland and could name an unchanged line-up.

Confirmed line-ups

Wales: Hennessey; Ampadu, Rodon, B Davies; C Roberts, Ramsey, Allen, N Williams; Bale, James, Moore.

Ukraine: Bushchan; Karavaev, Zabarnyi, Matvienko, Mykolenko; Stepanenko; Yarmolenko, Malinovskyi, Zinchenko, Tsygankov; Yaremchuk.

Odds

Wales 45/23

Draw 17/8

Ukraine 35/19

Prediction

Ukraine to ride their wave of emotion all the way to Qatar and keep Wales waiting for a first finals appearance in well over half a century. Wales 1-2 Ukraine .

Comments / 0

