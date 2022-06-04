ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilsonville, OR

Jesuit caps dominant boys lacrosse season with state title

By David Ball
Beaverton Valley Times
Beaverton Valley Times
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oEHMP_0g0yybSz00 Crusaders beat Lakeridge 17-9, avenge 2021 loss for Oregon High School Lacrosse Association crown.

The Jesuit boys lacrosse team has dominated the competition throughout the spring season, and it proved no different during Saturday's 17-9 win over Lakeridge in the Oregon High School Lacrosse Association state championship game at Randall Stadium on the campus of Wilsonville High.

The Pacers managed to put up some resistance in the early going with goalkeeper Andrew Nyhus coming up with several saves to deny Jesuit on its opening possession in the June 4 matchup.

"We knew that Jesuit is a team that once they get hot, they stay hot, so keeping them out of the net early helped," Nyhus said.

But the Crusaders would not be silenced for long.

Porter Malkiel and Bennett Smith scored seconds apart for a 2-0 lead that the team would never relinquish.

Lakeridge got on the scoreboard when Ethan Bernhardt delivered a long-range sidewinder shot. The Pacers had a chance to even the score after Bernhardt scooped up a loose ball in the midfield and made a long run down the left side only to see his low shot squirt wide of the far post.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F7ueX_0g0yybSz00 It proved to be the Pacers' only chance to tie the game.

Jesuit's Matt Rincon tracked down the loose ball behind the Crusaders' net and ran the length of the field, beating the goalie from close range. Smith added a goal from the perimeter and in less time than it takes to play Final Jeopardy, the Crusaders had expanded their lead to 4-1.

"Their goalie (Nyhus) is good and deserves our respect," Jesuit coach Bill Gleason said. "We started adding deception to our shots, and more and more shots started going in."

The margin would grow to 6-1 before Lakeridge beat the clock at the end of the first quarter.

With less than 10 seconds to go, the Pacers found themselves behind the goal when they sent a flurry of passes around the perimeter. It ended with Tyler Williams looping a long pass across the field to Bernhardt, who whipped a shot into the net with 0.2 seconds on the clock.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LrLRC_0g0yybSz00 The Pacers would get no closer the rest of the way.

Rincon swiped a steal early in the second quarter, and two long passes later teammate Jack Duncan-Bloom was on the doorstep for an easy finish.

A minute later, Christian Buck fired a pass into a crowd at the front of the goal where teammate Ben Wimmer hauled it in and redirected the ball into the net while falling to the turf.

"We came in with the idea that this was just another game, and we wanted to play freely and have fun," Wimmer said. "We kept playing fast — we played our way."

Wimmer would notch two more goals before the half, and Duncan-Bloom pounced on a loose ball in front of the net and beat the buzzer to put Jesuit in charge 11-3 at the intermission.

"The ball was on the ground, and I knew I had to move," Duncan-Bloom said. "I hit it square on and it hit the goalie's water bottle in the net."

"It was nice to go into halftime with the lead, but we weren't going to turn it off — we weren't going to underestimate anybody," Gleason said. "We learned a lot after losing to them in the title game last year — it's been prepare, prepare, prepare since then."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09usRk_0g0yybSz00 The Crusaders extended to their biggest lead at 14-3 early in the third quarter when Rincon took a ball off the bounce and raced 40 yards in a straight line to the goal for an easy put-away. Smith and Duncan-Bloom added power-play goals.

"That was our game plan to play fast, and once that started, we just kept rolling," Smith said. "Scoring when you are a man up always helps build that momentum."

Lakeridge responded with three consecutive goals — its longest run of the night. Bernhardt scored twice and assisted on another during the spurt. He finished with a game-high six goals.

"The first quarter didn't go the way we wanted, so we flushed that and started playing for fun and that got us playing better," Bernhardt said. "None of my goals stand out. My favorite part was being able to assist my buddy Preston (Stewart)."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JZ2On_0g0yybSz00 The Crusaders slowed the pace in the fourth quarter, peeling more than a minute off the clock on each of their first two possessions. Duncan-Bloom set up a play behind the net, sending the ball to Smith, who moved it across to Wimmer for a goal from 12 yards out and a 16-7 lead with 7:10 to play.

"They made a bit of a comeback on us, but we were sharing the ball really well, keeping it moving, and that opened up chances," Duncan-Bloom said.

Wimmer, Duncan-Bloom and Smith finished with four goals apiece, while Malkiel had three.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lwbY1_0g0yybSz00 The Crusaders finished the season with a 22-1 record — their only loss coming by one goal during a spring break tournament in California. Jesuit outscored their previous playoff opponents by a total of 63 goals.

"I'm very proud of the guys. They really bought into the team concept, and that is why we are here," Gleason said.

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

Related
Portland Tribune

A&E: Nine innings, 13 Nights and 'A Thousand Words'

SWEDISH CABINS — Cultural nonprofit organization Nordic Northwest presents the exhibit "Swedish Cabins: The Legacy of Henry Steiner and Fogelbo," on display through Sunday, June 5. Nordia House, 8800 S.W. Oleson Road in Garden Home. CELILO — NEVER SILENCED — The Patricia Reser Center for the Arts hosts "Celilo...
PORTLAND, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Beaverton's Reser Center announces its inaugural 2022-23 season

Tickets go on sale July 7 for the public, and June 10 for members, a new offering at the Reser.The Patricia Reser Center for the Arts' first full season will kick off this fall. The inaugural 2022-23 Reser Presents season launches with a performance by Pink Martini, featuring China Forbes and Storm Large, on Sept. 16, and will wrap up next May with Heart of Afghanistan, an Afghan quartet. "We are excited to build on the success of this spring's grand opening and welcome these 'must-see' artists to Beaverton," said executive director Chris Ayzoukian. He added, "This season's programming truly...
BEAVERTON, OR
Portland Tribune

Hillsboro's first Market of Choice to open in 2024

The locally-owned grocery chain plans to move into South Hillsboro, near TV Highway. Hillsboro is getting its own Market of Choice grocery store, expected to open in the next few years. The Oregon-based grocer announced this week it plans to open a new location at Reed's Crossing Town Center in...
HILLSBORO, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wilsonville, OR
State
California State
Local
Oregon Sports
Wilsonville, OR
Sports
Beaverton Valley Times

Workforce Watch: Nurses on strike; a need for public defenders

Two job sectors may have to compensate workers with more quality of life benefits to keep up with community demand.Nurses around the Portland region voted to strike. Concurrently, there is a deficit of public defenders. Both of these job sectors — health care providers and public defenders — are critical to the health and stability of the community, and both are generally well-paying fields. So what's going on with the workforce? We checked in with Gail Krumenauer, state employment economist with the Oregon Employment Department, on trends in the workforce. Nurses on strike Nurses voted to strike June 2 at...
PORTLAND, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Tigard's Broadway Rose renovations near completion

A new recently installed illuminated sign welcomes theatergoers as they travel down Grant Avenue.One year after the beginning of a major $3.5 million remodeling and renovation project, progress is going fast and furious at Oregon's premier musical theater, which is located in Tigard. That undertaking includes the recent installation of a new illuminated sign for Broadway Rose Theatre Co. "Our former Broadway Rose sign hung on the outside of our old scene shop, which faces (Grant Avenue). We demolished our old scene shop and built a much larger scene shop and costume shop," Alan Anderson, Broadway Rose marketing...
TIGARD, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Williams
Portland Tribune

Oregon poised to commit last of its emergency rental aid

Officials tell lawmakers $30 million remains; $363 million paid during past year helped 55,000 families. Oregon is poised by the end of June to commit the $30 million remaining in federal and state money for emergency rental assistance. State housing officials told lawmakers on Wednesday, June 1, that the state...
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

Providence St. Vincent nurses reach agreement

The deal could avert a strike at one of three Portland-area hospitals where they have been authorized. Nurses at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center made a tentative bargaining agreement with the hospital Friday evening, avoiding a possible strike. The Portland hospital said the deal comes after nearly eight months of...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Westside mayors talk progress at forum

After two years of Zoom calls, 10 area mayors met in-person to discuss progress in their cities. After a two-year hiatus in which local mayors found themselves meeting virtually via Zoom, area mayors gathered in person on Thursday, May 26, for a breakfast forum in Tigard. The annual event, hosted...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Lacrosse#Pacers
Beaverton Valley Times

Ground broken on Tigard's Universal Plaza

The first phase of the Burnham Street project, including a splash pad, is expected to be completed by the end of the year. Universal Plaza's long-awaited groundbreaking ceremony took place Thursday evening, May 26, right before a late-spring downpour. The first phase of the future plaza will contain a splash pad and water feature along with a public restroom, porch swings and a boardwalk connection to the Fanno Creek Trail. "Universal Plaza is downtown Tigard's long-awaited community gathering spot that celebrates our shared humanity and our one shared planet," Tigard Mayor Jason Snider told those gathered for the event...
TIGARD, OR
Portland Tribune

Community supports family of Beaverton 13-year-old

Conestoga Middle School student Milana Li died in what police say was a homicide. Her GoFundMe has reached $45,000. The family of 13-year-old Milana Li, who was found dead in Beaverton on Tuesday, May 10, has received an outpouring of support from the local community. Rstay Hofman, a close friend...
BEAVERTON, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Decluttering leads to new book by former Oregon governor

Barbara Roberts focuses on themes of public life over decades; 'my passion is still strong for those causes' When many older people downsize their housing, it results in a lot of trash or recycling. For Barbara Roberts, it resulted in another book. "A Voice for Equity," published by NewSage Press of Tillamook, consists of 22 of her speeches — all but two made after her term as Oregon's 34th governor from 1991 to 1995. She spoke about the book at an appearance at the Oregon Historical Society and in a recent interview. Roberts, who turned age 85 in December,...
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lacrosse
NewsBreak
Sports
Beaverton Valley Times

Beaverton foster family thrives at affordable housing community

Donations to Bridge Meadows' housing services for foster families and 55+ residents will be matched through June.Local nonprofit Bridge Meadows came up with a solution to the isolation that often comes with fostering and adopting kids: affordable, community living. Bridge Meadows has created housing communities in Beaverton, Portland and Redmond that each include family homes for those adopting or fostering kids, as well as apartments for residents over 55 who act as mentors and "surrogate grandparents." The design is centered around forming connections, community and relationships between all residents, regardless of age. Families living at a Bridge Meadows community must...
BEAVERTON, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

All-women air show thrills crowd at Hillsboro Airport

Spectators are treated to stunt flying and great weather at the Oregon International Air Show.Hillsboro resident Beckett Kangas, 9, was dressed for the occasion in his flight suit as he and his mom, Brandi Kangas, attended the Oregon International Air Show on Saturday, May 21. This year's show, held May 20-22, was titled "She Flies With Her Own Wings." The suit was a little on the short side though. "It's from his eighth birthday; that's why they look like capris," Brandi said. Beckett Kangas was excited to see the F-18. "I just really like flying," he said. "I like...
HILLSBORO, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Beaverton Valley Times

Beaverton, OR
134
Followers
1K+
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

The Beaverton Valley Times’ local coverage includes news, entertainment, opinions, sports, classifieds and more. It is viewed by more than 25,000 readers on a weekly basis.​

 http://pamplinmedia.com/beaverton-valley-times-home/

Comments / 0

Community Policy