ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilsonville, OR

Jesuit caps dominant boys lacrosse season with state title

By David Ball
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 5 days ago

Crusaders beat Lakeridge 17-9, avenge 2021 loss for Oregon High School Lacrosse Association crown.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oEHMP_0g0yW7uK00

The Jesuit boys lacrosse team has dominated the competition throughout the spring season, and it proved no different during Saturday's 17-9 win over Lakeridge in the Oregon High School Lacrosse Association state championship game at Randall Stadium on the campus of Wilsonville High.

The Pacers managed to put up some resistance in the early going with goalkeeper Andrew Nyhus coming up with several saves to deny Jesuit on its opening possession in the June 4 matchup.

"We knew that Jesuit is a team that once they get hot, they stay hot, so keeping them out of the net early helped," Nyhus said.

But the Crusaders would not be silenced for long.

Porter Malkiel and Bennett Smith scored seconds apart for a 2-0 lead that the team would never relinquish.

Lakeridge got on the scoreboard when Ethan Bernhardt delivered a long-range sidewinder shot. The Pacers had a chance to even the score after Bernhardt scooped up a loose ball in the midfield and made a long run down the left side only to see his low shot squirt wide of the far post.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F7ueX_0g0yW7uK00

It proved to be the Pacers' only chance to tie the game.

Jesuit's Matt Rincon tracked down the loose ball behind the Crusaders' net and ran the length of the field, beating the goalie from close range. Smith added a goal from the perimeter and in less time than it takes to play Final Jeopardy, the Crusaders had expanded their lead to 4-1.

"Their goalie (Nyhus) is good and deserves our respect," Jesuit coach Bill Gleason said. "We started adding deception to our shots, and more and more shots started going in."

The margin would grow to 6-1 before Lakeridge beat the clock at the end of the first quarter.

With less than 10 seconds to go, the Pacers found themselves behind the goal when they sent a flurry of passes around the perimeter. It ended with Tyler Williams looping a long pass across the field to Bernhardt, who whipped a shot into the net with 0.2 seconds on the clock.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LrLRC_0g0yW7uK00

The Pacers would get no closer the rest of the way.

Rincon swiped a steal early in the second quarter, and two long passes later teammate Jack Duncan-Bloom was on the doorstep for an easy finish.

A minute later, Christian Buck fired a pass into a crowd at the front of the goal where teammate Ben Wimmer hauled it in and redirected the ball into the net while falling to the turf.

"We came in with the idea that this was just another game, and we wanted to play freely and have fun," Wimmer said. "We kept playing fast — we played our way."

Wimmer would notch two more goals before the half, and Duncan-Bloom pounced on a loose ball in front of the net and beat the buzzer to put Jesuit in charge 11-3 at the intermission.

"The ball was on the ground, and I knew I had to move," Duncan-Bloom said. "I hit it square on and it hit the goalie's water bottle in the net."

"It was nice to go into halftime with the lead, but we weren't going to turn it off — we weren't going to underestimate anybody," Gleason said. "We learned a lot after losing to them in the title game last year — it's been prepare, prepare, prepare since then."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09usRk_0g0yW7uK00

The Crusaders extended to their biggest lead at 14-3 early in the third quarter when Rincon took a ball off the bounce and raced 40 yards in a straight line to the goal for an easy put-away. Smith and Duncan-Bloom added power-play goals.

"That was our game plan to play fast, and once that started, we just kept rolling," Smith said. "Scoring when you are a man up always helps build that momentum."

Lakeridge responded with three consecutive goals — its longest run of the night. Bernhardt scored twice and assisted on another during the spurt. He finished with a game-high six goals.

"The first quarter didn't go the way we wanted, so we flushed that and started playing for fun and that got us playing better," Bernhardt said. "None of my goals stand out. My favorite part was being able to assist my buddy Preston (Stewart)."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JZ2On_0g0yW7uK00

The Crusaders slowed the pace in the fourth quarter, peeling more than a minute off the clock on each of their first two possessions. Duncan-Bloom set up a play behind the net, sending the ball to Smith, who moved it across to Wimmer for a goal from 12 yards out and a 16-7 lead with 7:10 to play.

"They made a bit of a comeback on us, but we were sharing the ball really well, keeping it moving, and that opened up chances," Duncan-Bloom said.

Wimmer, Duncan-Bloom and Smith finished with four goals apiece, while Malkiel had three.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lwbY1_0g0yW7uK00

The Crusaders finished the season with a 22-1 record — their only loss coming by one goal during a spring break tournament in California. Jesuit outscored their previous playoff opponents by a total of 63 goals.

"I'm very proud of the guys. They really bought into the team concept, and that is why we are here," Gleason said.

You count on us to stay informed and we depend on you to fund our efforts. Quality local journalism takes time and money. Please support us to protect the future of community journalism.

Comments / 0

Related
Portland Tribune

Makenna Reid leads Tigard to state title win over Oregon City

The Tigers pitcher breaks the state title game record with 21 strikeouts in a 1-0, 10 inning win over the Pioneers. Tigard pitcher Makenna Reid wouldn't be denied. The Tigers pitcher allowed just three hits while striking out a state championship game record 21 batters en route to leading her team to the school's first ever state softball championship, defeating Oregon City 1-0 in 10 innings Tuesday night, June 7, at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene.
OREGON CITY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wilsonville, OR
State
California State
Local
Oregon Sports
Wilsonville, OR
Sports
Lake Oswego Review

Hops take four-of-six games with Dust Devils

Hillsboro's Tristin English and Danny Oriente combine for 22 hits in the road series with Tri-City.Another good week ended even better for Hillsboro manager Vince Harrison, who arrived home from the team's road trip at Tri-City to his wife and three young kids who are visiting from Ohio. "They were asleep by the time I got home last night, so I got a little rough-housing this morning," Harrison said with a chuckle. "But it was all worth it." The manager has three kids, two of whom are twin girls born during his Kane County team's playoffs in 2015. Harrison said...
HILLSBORO, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Scoresheet: Oregon State baseball Super Regional times set

Daily sports news, including Seattle Mariners and Hillsboro Hops game results and college notes.TUESDAY, JUNE 7 Super Regional times set — Oregon State will host Auburn in the NCAA baseball Super Regionals beginning at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Game two will start at 7 p.m. Sunday and, if necessary, game three will be Monday, time to be determined. The first two games will air on ESPN2. AquaSox 7, Hops 1 — Hillsboro (26-24) opened up this week's homestand with a loss to Everett (22-29) after giving up 13 hits to the AquaSox. Everett scored two runs in the first and...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Late scoring Wave earns San Diego 2-2 draw with visiting Thorns

Portland sees 2-0 lead erased in final 15 minutes, settles for tie in Wednesday NWSL match at San Diego.The Portland Thorns held on for a 2-2 draw on Wednesday in a National Women's Soccer League match at San Diego. Taylor Kornieck scored twice late for Wave FC to keep the expansion club atop the NWSL standings. Portland's goals were scored by Sophia Smith and Christine Sinclair, who share the team lead with four goals apiece in league play. Scoring Thorns, 23rd minute — Sophia Smith converts a penalty kick after Rocky Rodriguez was fouled inside the penalty area by San...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Slideshow: Madras High School Class of 2022

Check out highlights from MHS graduating seniors as they cross the stage for their diplomas. Madras High School graduated 125 students in a ceremony at the football field. The cermony celebrated a class that has attended school at one of the most tumultuous times, facing constant change during the COVID-19 Pandemic. This class has been called the 'Comeback Kids' by a number of their teachers, because of their resiliency and grit they showed through all of the challenges.
MADRAS, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Williams
Portland Tribune

Columbia County equestrians place at state

St. Helens and Scappoose riders qualified for regionals in Washington later this month. Equestrians from Scappoose and St. Helens placed at the state competition in May, with a handful qualifying for the regional Pacific North West Invitational later this month. St. Helens placed sixth at state, while Scappoose placed 11th...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Slideshow: Graduation Caps

Check out the amazing decorated caps of the high school graduating class of 2022. The graduation cap is one of the most iconic symbols of the milestone. Students from Madras, Bridges and Culver High schools decorated their caps to thank family, share school spirit, and celebrate completing high school. All...
MADRAS, OR
Portland Tribune

Madras High senior awarded Ford Family Foundation scholarship

Christina Thomas receives 90% scholarship to attend University of Oregon in fall. Christina Thomas, a senior at MHS, has been awarded the prestigious Ford Family Foundation scholarship. The scholarship awards students with 90% of unmet need to attend college, and supports them throughout college with academic guidance, personal and professional development and alumni connections.
MADRAS, OR
Woodburn Independent

Closing out a 35-year teaching career

Retiring North Marion kindergarten teacher dubbed 'Teacher Cool' by studentsWhat makes Kindergarten Teacher Cindy Jackson, who's retiring this June, so amazing at what she does? Well, her kindergarten class says it's because she's Teacher Cool. "I like her because she's nice," notes Athena Riordan, a member of Jackson's kindergarten class. "She gets us toys, so we can play. Pretends to be Teacher Cool." What has and will always make Jackson so indelible for everyone who knows her, is that she's an experienced professional who can truly help her students grow, while also bringing joy to every situation. Jackson, who has...
MARION, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Lacrosse#Pacers
Portland Tribune

Madras High Honors scholarship recipients

MHS class of 2022 receives over $124,000 in scholarships at pre-grad ceremony. The Madras High School class of 2022 was honored Thursday, June 2 with community awards and scholarships. The event announced over 50 scholarships, many with multiple recipients. These scholarships came from local organizations, businesses and community members. MHS...
MADRAS, OR
Portland Tribune

Despite reforms, students of color face higher rates of punishment in Oregon schools

Disabled students also see discipline inequities in the statewide public school system.For many Oregon students, the consequences they face for bad behavior in school will depend largely on which school district they attend and the color of their skin. Legislative changes in 2013 and 2015 regarding school discipline policies were intended to move Oregon schools from a zero-tolerance approach to one that aims to be proactive and preventative. The goal was to incorporate evidence-based policies and reduce student suspensions and expulsions. Despite reform efforts, the state is still grappling with how to make its system more equitable. School discipline...
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

NHS chooses seven valedictorians, one salutatorian

Overcoming three abnormal school years, academic achievers will be first to receive diplomas June 10. Despite experiencing three abnormal and challenging school years due to the pandemic, seven valedictorians and one salutatorian will graduate from Newberg High School on Friday, June 10. Aiden Gray, Amelia Bayha, Madeline Stone, Claire Rosenberger,...
NEWBERG, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lacrosse
NewsBreak
Sports
Woodburn Independent

Ford Scholarships announced

Ford Family Foundation announces the recipients of its 2022 scholarship awardsThe Ford Family Foundation recently announced the awardees of its 2022 scholarships, including a number of students from the general Woodburn area. Below is a list of area students named among the awardees, their hometown and the college they plan to attend. Canby: Diego Vasquez, University of Oregon. Gervais: Sarahi Bazan, Western Oregon University; Mauricio Martinez Lopez, Linfield University. Hubbard: Norma Elena Lopez Paz, University of Portland. Molalla: Tanner Foss Howard, University of Oregon. St. Paul: Cristina Lopez-Delgado, Oregon State University. Woodburn: Emir Gonzalez Martinez, University of Portland; Joaquin Lopez...
WOODBURN, OR
Portland Tribune

Redo for Madras First Thursday

Downpours and lightning cancelled the first event, vendors restage for this Thursday. Halfway through setting up for the Madras First Thursday event on June 2, a downpour drenched the vendors. When she saw lightning strike, organizer Angela Rhodes decided to call off the outdoor portion of the event. "I took all the cones out of the parking lot soaked in rain," said Rhodes. Instead, vendors agreed to return this week, to hold the First Thursday on the second Thursday, June 9.
MADRAS, OR
Gresham Outlook

Centennial offers free summer meals for kids

Breakfast, lunch served at seven Centennial School District schools throughout the summer This summer, the Centennial School District is once again participating in the Summer Food Service Program. As part of the initiative, Centennial will provide breakfast and lunch to any child 18 years of age or younger at no cost during summer months. Meals must be consumed on-site. Grab-and-go options are not available this year due to the U.S. Department of Agriculture requirements. Meal locations and dates are as follows: Breakfast meal locations and dates Butler Creek Elementary, 2789 S.W. Butler Rd, Gresham — From Tuesday,...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

WCCLS: Summer reading goes outside

STUFFY SLEEPAWAY CAMP — Drop off a stuffed animal friend during open hours Friday, June 24, for an overnight stay, then pick them up Saturday, June 25, and hear all about their adventures at the library. Ages 0-5. No registration required. Banks. 42461 N.W. Market St. SUMMER READING KICKOFF...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
2K+
Followers
23K+
Post
614K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy