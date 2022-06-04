We Salute You: Frederick Peter

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New Yorkers under age 21 will be prohibited from buying semiautomatic rifles under a new law signed Monday by Gov. Kathy Hochul, making the state one of the first to enact a major gun control initiative following a wave of deadly mass shootings. Hochul, a Democrat,...
New York State Police handed out more than 13,000 tickets during Memorial Day weekend. Police set up sobriety checkpoints, beefed up DWI patrols and ticketed distracted drivers. Troopers arrested 213 people for DWI and investigated 808 crashes. Here in the Capital Region, more than 860 tickets were issued overall during...
New York State's weekly tally of COVID cases went up 15% last week, but the list of counties deemed "high risk" is dropping. In the Capital Region, Columbia and Schoharie counties are now in the "low risk" category. Fifty-four counties in New York were deemed "high risk" a week ago....
New York is closer to banning the sale of dogs, cats and rabbits in pet stores. The state legislature passed a bill last week and it's on way to governor Kathy Hochul's desk. The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals says the Puppy Mill Pipeline Bill aims to stop the flow of cruelly bred puppies into New York.
A warning from the New York State Police: beware of scams targeting older people. The scams include a few different scenarios. The callers are claiming to be a family member and may have an illness or may have been arrested. The caller will put urgency on helping them and not...
Monday kicked off New York's annual "Invasive Species Awareness Week." Invasive species can have a costly impact on agriculture, the environment, and our economy. This week, New Yorkers are being encouraged to participate in the fight against the negative effects of invasive species. All week, the state Department of Environmental...
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - Mark Ronchetti has won the Republican primary for governor to challenge incumbent Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. The former television meteorologist on Tuesday defeated four other candidates including state Rep. Rebecca Dow. Ronchetti's campaign emphasized concerns about crime, illegal immigration, high rates of unemployment and...
LOS ANGELES (AP) - California is a Democratic fortress, but Tuesday's primary election may have revealed some cracks. Gov. Gavin Newsom and other top-tier Democrats emerged safely from contested statewide races in which they will be strongly favored this fall, and the Legislature appears on track to stay firmly in Democratic control.
In the first six months of this legislative session, state lawmakers passed more than 1,000 bills in both chambers of the legislature. The New York Public Interest Research Group found between January and July, 1,007 passed both the Assembly and the Senate. That's the highest number since the group started keeping track in 1995.
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A baby weighing only 11 ounces at birth is finally home with her family. Audrey spent six months in the hospital in Indiana, and was 11 pounds when she was released. She arrived four months early - because her mom had a dangerous complication called pre-eclampsia.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, who has elevated her national prominence through a hands-off approach to pandemic restrictions, won the Republican primary on Tuesday against a former legislative leader who accused her of using the office to mount a 2024 White House bid. All three...
