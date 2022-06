A military aircraft has crashed in California’s Imperial County killing four people who were on board, according to reports.The Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey came down in Imperial County near Highway 78 and the town of Glamis, around 30 miles north of the Mexican border, and more than 150 miles east of San Diego, says The San Diego Union-Tribune.“We can confirm that an aircraft belonging to 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing crashed near Glamis, CA.,” said 1st Lt. Duane Kampa, a Marine spokesperson, in a statement. “Military and civilian first responders are on site.”The downed aircraft belongs to the 3rd Marine Aircraft...

IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA ・ 48 MINUTES AGO