Chattanooga, TN

At least 17 killed, 62 injured in mass shootings across US over weekend

By Megan Wordell
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

Three people were killed and at least 11 others were injured when "several active shooters" opened fire at a crowded intersection in Philadelphia's South Street entertainment district late Saturday night -- one of a string of mass shootings that erupted across the country over the weekend, officials said.

The Philadelphia shooting was one of at least 11 across the nation involving four or more victims in a violent span between Friday night and midnight Sunday, including one that left three people dead and 11 injured in Chattanooga, Tennessee, another in which three people were killed at a graduation party in Socorro, Texas, and yet another that left a 14-year-old girl dead and eight people injured at a strip mall in Phoenix, according to the Gun Violence Archive , a website that tracks shootings across the nation.

In total, 17 people were killed and 62 were injured in the mass shootings.

The Philadelphia shooting erupted just before midnight Saturday at the busy intersection of Third and South streets.

Inspector D.F. Pace of the Philadelphia Police Department said hundreds of people were milling about the area when the shooting caused a panic and sent people running in all directions, some diving behind cars for cover.

"There were hundreds of individuals just enjoying South Street, as they do every single weekend, when the shooting broke out," Pace told reporters.

ABC News - PHOTO: 11 Weekend Mass Shootings Leave 17 Dead, 62 Injured

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said at a press conference Sunday afternoon that a police officer responding to gunshots in the area witnessed a man firing a gun into a crowd and attempted to detain him. Outlaw said the officer fired at the armed man three times before losing the assailant in the crowd.

Outlaw said investigators believe the officer shot the gunman, who is still being sought.

PHOTO: Police respond to a mass shooting in Philadelphia's South Street neighborhood on June 5, 2022, that left three people dead and 11 injured.

No arrests have been announced. Investigators are combing through security video in hopes of identifying the suspects and determining a motive for the shooting.

Outlaw said the shooting possibly started during a physical confrontation between two people, including one of the people killed in the incident.

"These individuals eventually began firing at one another with both being struck, one fatally," Outlaw said.

Outlaw said two of the slain victims were innocent bystanders as well as many of those who were wounded.

One of those killed was identified as Kris Minners, a resident adviser at Girard College in Philadelphia, the Girard College Federation of Teachers union said in a statement. Two more victims were identified by the Philadelphia Police Department Sunday afternoon as 34-year-old Gregory Jackson and 27-year-old Alexis Quinn.

"The loss of Kris reminds us that gun violence can and will touch everyone in our nation as long as our elected officials allow it to continue," the teachers' union statement read.

Police recovered two guns from the scene, including one with an extended magazine, authorities said. Shell casings from at least five different caliber guns were collected at the scene, authorities said.

Seven of the wounded victims were taken to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, overwhelming the emergency room staff and prompting 911 dispatchers to direct first responders to take additional victims to two other area hospitals.

Outlaw said the injured victims are 17 to 69 years old and their conditions ranged from stable to critical.

"This is beyond unacceptable," said Outlaw, who asked any witnesses of the shooting to contact police.

The mass shooting came on the heels of a deadly Memorial Day weekend in Philadelphia, in which more than 40 people were shot in separate incidents across the city, including a 9-year-old boy and his father returning to their home from a holiday cookout, police said.

As of midnight Sunday, Philadelphia had recorded 218 homicides this year, nine fewer than this time in 2021, a year that saw a record 562 homicides, according to Philadelphia Police Department crime statistics.

2nd mass shooting in Chattanooga in the last week

Chattanooga, Tennessee, police are investigating the city's second mass shooting for the second weekend in a row after a barrage of shots from multiple gunmen early Sunday left three people dead and 11 injured, officials said.

The shooting occurred around 3 a.m. outside a bar in downtown Chattanooga.

PHOTO: Inspector D.F. Pace of the Philadelphia Police Department speaks at a news conference on June 5, 2022, about a shoot in the city's South Street area that left three people dead and 11 injured.

Chattanooga police Chief Celeste Murphy said multiple gunmen are suspected in the shooting. She said of the three people killed, two were shot to death and one was struck by a car fleeing the scene.

No arrests have been announced.

MORE: Lawmakers debate, talk but Biden 'not confident' Congress can pass gun reform

The incident follows a mass shooting that occurred in downtown Chattanooga on May 28 in which six teenagers were shot , including two who were critically injured.

14-year-old shot dead in Phoenix

The Phoenix shooting broke out around 1 a.m. local time Saturday at a strip mall in the northern part of the city where more than 100 people were attending a party, according to the Phoenix Police Department. A 14-year-old girl was fatally shot in the incident, two women suffered life-threatening injuries and another six victims, including a teenager, sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

"I heard over a hundred gunshots going off," a woman who witnessed the shooting told ABC affiliate station KNXV-TV in Phoenix .

She said that prior to the shooting, she heard cars doing burnouts and donuts in the street. Once the gunfire erupted, the witness said she saw people screaming and running in all directions.

"I, myself, was like hiding behind cars as the shots kept getting closer and closer," the witness said.

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego took to Twitter to voice her frustration over the surge in gun violence in her city and across the country, writing, "Seems we can't go a day without another mass shooting."

"Time has run out," Gallego tweeted. "Change must happen now."

4 shot, 2 fatally, in Mesa, Arizona

Two men were killed and two people were wounded in a shooting that occurred early Sunday outside a bar in Mesa, Arizona.

Sgt. Chuck Trapani of the Mesa Police Department said the shooting occurred around 2:30 a.m. outside The Lounge Soho. He said police went to the scene to investigate a report of gunshots and found two men shot in the parking lot. The victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Trapani said officers searched the area and found two more wounded people, who were taken to area hospitals.

Trapani told KNXV that officers arriving on the scene saw a silver car speeding away and chased it. Police stopped the car and detained three occupants.

He said that while no guns were found in the car, a weapon was found along the path the vehicle fled.

No arrests have been announced.

5 teens shot at graduation party

Five teenagers were shot and wounded Saturday night at a graduation party in Socorro, Texas, a suburb of El Paso, according to police.

MORE: Suspect who allegedly killed retired judge had hit list that included Mitch McConnell, Gov. Whitmer: Official

Socorro Police Chief David Burton said at a news conference that two teenagers were in critical condition.

Burton said that about 100 teenagers and young adults were attending a graduation party at a home when an individual began firing into the crowd.

He said the wounded victims ranged in age from 16 to 18.

MORE: 'It's my son': Mother of Buffalo shooting survivor urges gun reform ahead of hearing in Congress

Burton said different caliber shell casings were found at the scene, but police have not confirmed whether more than one shooter was involved.

"The initial investigation indicates this was a targeted attack," Burton said.

No arrests have been announced.

The mass shootings followed President Joe Biden's prime-time speech Thursday addressing the surge in gun violence across the nation, including the rampage at a Uvalde, Texas, elementary school on May 24 that left 19 students and two teachers dead, a racially-motivated massacre at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket that left 10 dead and three wounded, and a shooting Wednesday at a medical office in Tulsa, Oklahoma that in which a doctor and three other people were fatally shot.

Biden called for a federal ban on assault weapons and implored Congress act, saying, "We can't fail the American people again."

8 shot, 1 fatally, at South Carolina graduation party

A 32-year-old woman was killed and seven people were injured, including a 12-year-old and five teenagers, when two cars pulled up to a high school graduation party in Summerton, South Carolina, that the occupants of the vehicles unleashed a barrage of at least 70 shots, authorities said.

The shooting erupted around 11 p.m. on Saturday. Clarendon County Sheriff Tim Baxley told reporters that investigators suspect the shooting was gang related and possibly connected to an earlier drive-by shooting.

No arrests have been announced.

1 dead, 3 injured in shooting in Grand Rapids, Michigan

A 25-year-old man was killed and three people were injured when a shooting occurred on a street in Grand Rapids, Michigan, early Sunday, police said.

The four victims were shot while standing at an intersection near Calder Plaza in downtown Grand Rapids, where a weekend arts festival had just concluded, police said.

The three wounded victims were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

3 people killed in Saginaw, Michigan

A woman and two men were killed in Saginaw, Michigan, on early Sunday, when gunfire erupted on a street, police said. Two other people were wounded in the shooting that unfolded around 2:30 a.m.

Saginaw police officers responded to reports of multiple gunshot wounds and found two men dead at the scene, authorities said. A third victim, the woman, was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been announced.

4 shot, 1 fatally in Hempstead, New York

A teenager was killed and three other men were shot Saturday night at a home in Hempstead, New York, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

Officers responded to reports of multiple shots fired around 10 p.m. at an abandoned house and found multiple people injured, including a 19-year-old man who was discovered behind the house and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Three other men -- ages 23, 31 and 35 -- were hospitalized with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, police said.

No arrests have been made.

