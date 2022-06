EUREKA, Calif. — Just before 2 p.m. on Monday, officials responded to a two-car collision at the intersection of Fairfield and Henderson Streets in Eureka. One of the cars involved, a dark-colored jeep, appeared to be severely damaged on the left side. One person inside the jeep sustained injuries and was transported to the hospital. The state of their injuries is unknown.

