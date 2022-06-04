Sparrow Pharmaceuticals Presents New Pharmacological Data on HSD-1 Inhibitor SPI-62 at the 2022 Annual European Congress of Rheumatology
PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sparrow Pharmaceuticals, an emerging, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, targeted therapies to address unmet needs in both rheumatology and endocrinology, today presented new animal model data during an in-person poster session titled, “Toward Safer Glucocorticoid Therapy of Polymyalgia Rheumatica” at the 2022 Annual European Congress of Rheumatology (EULAR 2022)....www.businesswire.com
