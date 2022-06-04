Oregon State baseball heats up early in 12-3 win over San Diego

The Beaver offense produced early and often as Oregon State slid into the driver's seat in the Corvallis regional.

After winning a nail-biter in their first game of the Corvallis Regional, the Oregon State baseball team left no doubt in the second game.

The Oregon State offense was on fire as the Beavers defeated San Diego 12-3 on Saturday, June 4. The Beavers jumped out to an 8-0 lead early and held on for a rainy win at home in Goss Stadium.

Oregon State, the No. 3 seed in the NCAA tournament, is one win away from advancing to host a Super Regional. The Beavers' first chance to do that comes at 6 p.m. Sunday against the survivor of a 1 p.m. loser-out game between San Diego and Vanderbilt.

Garret Forrester and Travis Bazzana both homered for Oregon State in the win, and Forrester led the offensive charge with three RBIs on the night. Those home runs were two of the six extra-base hits for the Beavers on Saturday, and Forrester was one of five batters to record multiple hits against San Diego. In total, seven OSU batters had RBIs in the win.

The offense got a gift from the Torero defense in the first inning, when Jacob Melton's bases-loaded ground ball slipped underneath the third baseman's glove to allow two runs to score. Jake Dukart then knocked in two more with a triple, and the Beavers were off to the races with a 4-0 lead.

Following a two-run homer from Forrester in the second inning, the Beavers tacked on two more runs in the third behind RBIs from Matthew Gretler and Kyle Dernedde.

Notably, the three lightest-hitting players in the OSU lineup — Dukart, Gretler and Dernedde — all provided important hits in the win. The top of the lineup was also on fire, with Forrester being preceded in the lineup by Justin Boyd, who went 2-for-5 with an RBI, and Wade Meckler, who scored three runs on three hits and a walk.

Even if the bats weren't particularly hot, the middle of the lineup contributed in other ways.

Aside from his tricky grounder that plated two runs in the first, Melton also made a couple impressive running warning-track catches in the driving rain. Gavin Logan threw out the Toreros' only stolen base attempt, and he came around to score after reaching base via walk.

Bazzana only ended up with one hit, but he made it count by sending a ninth-inning pitch deep into the stands to finish out the scoring for the Beavers. He also came around to score on a heads-up play after the Toreros' catcher threw the ball into the outfield trying to catch Bazzana stealing second base.

The freshman second baseman was also part of the infield also combined for four double plays behind OSU starter Jake Pfennigs, who lasted 5 1/3 innings while giving up just three runs.

Pfennigs got out of the first two innings unscathed, but the Toreros scored two in the third inning after Camdyn Vasquez tripled in a run and then scored himself. Alejandro Peraza then led off the fifth with a solo home run. Pfennigs eventually settled down, but he was pulled in the sixth inning after recording his third strikeout.

Brock Townsend was perfect in relief the rest of the way for Oregon State, striking out five and coming up with perhaps the defensive highlight of the evening. With no outs in the eighth, Townsend bobbled a grounder and used his glove to flick the ball up to Forrester at first base to nab the runner.

The blowout victory was a breath of fresh air for the Beavers, who struggled to put away New Mexico State in the opener on Friday. After Saturday night's performance, Oregon State is looking much more like the No. 3 team in the country and a true national title contender.

There is still plenty of work to be done in Corvallis, though.

The victory gives Oregon State the inside edge to reach — and host — a best-of-three Super Regional series against the winner of the Auburn regional. The Beavers will face the winner of the rematch between San Diego and Vanderbilt, which beat New Mexico State earlier Saturday to eliminate the Aggies from the tournament.

The Toreros and Commodores will play at 1 p.m. on Sunday, June 5, before the winner takes on the Beavers at 6 p.m. If Oregon State wins that game, the team would advance directly to the Super Regional. If not, the Beavers would play the same opponent again on Monday, June 6.

