ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Starlight Parade slideshow: Fun (and wet) times

By Pamplin Media Group
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VCySY_0g0wx94B00 Entries, bands and more wind through downtown Portland in the first of the Rose Festival parades.

A parade returned to the Rose Festival for the first time since 2019, as the Starlight Parade took place Saturday night in downtown Portland.

It was a wet evening, thanks to a persistent rain, but spectators, bands and parade entries alike had a great time — it was also broadcast on KPTV Fox 12 for the people who didn't want to brave the rain.

Pamplin Media Group Jonathan House went out in the elements and captured many cool photos. Here they are:

Comments / 0

Related
Gresham Outlook

Gresham's Wednesday Music in the Parks brings sounds to nature

New, free concert series has unique performances from Hogan Butte to Nadaka Nature Park.A new concert series in Gresham is bringing music into parks across the community. The Center for the Arts Foundation is launching Wednesday Music in the Parks, a concert series that will run from 6:30-8 p.m. every other Wednesday in July and August. The first family-friendly performance will be on July 13 as Loveness Wesa takes the stage at Butler Creek Park in northwest Gresham. Wesa is one of the most prominent African female artists on the world stage. She is a musician, dancer and...
GRESHAM, OR
The Newberg Graphic

A return to a history we'll want to remember

Yamhill Valley Heritage Center emerges from the pandemic to slate three events this summer McMINNVILLE — As the world emerges from a historic pandemic, the Yamhill Valley Heritage Center is slowly returning to normal operations and beginning to offer events that will remind us of the positive aspects of history. Over the course of four weeks, the facility at 11275 S.W. Durham Lane will hold a trio of events sure to delight those with a penchant for history. First off is a June 25 event called Hay Day/Play Day where attendees can witness live haying demonstrations and participate in old-fashioned...
YAMHILL, OR
Portland Tribune

Daily Life: Voices Lectures 2022-23 features Marlee Matlin, more

Check back here for daily updates on happenings in the Metro Life entertainment and cultural world.WEDNESDAY, JUNE 8 Voices Lectures — The popular women's empowerment series Voices Lectures has announced its 2022-23 speakers, and announced that it'll be held at Revolution Hall for the first time. The lineup: Marlee Matlin, Academy Award-winning actress, Oct. 12; Danielle Feinberg, cinematographer with Pixar, Nov. 16; Ami Vitale, National Geographic photographer and filmmaker/writer, Feb. 1, 2023; Stephanie Land, author/journalist ("Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay and a Mother's Will to Survive"), March 8, 2023. For more: www.voicesinc.com. All times are 7:30 p.m. "Mr. Madam" —...
PORTLAND, OR
Gresham Outlook

Centennial offers free summer meals for kids

Breakfast, lunch served at seven Centennial School District schools throughout the summer This summer, the Centennial School District is once again participating in the Summer Food Service Program. As part of the initiative, Centennial will provide breakfast and lunch to any child 18 years of age or younger at no cost during summer months. Meals must be consumed on-site. Grab-and-go options are not available this year due to the U.S. Department of Agriculture requirements. Meal locations and dates are as follows: Breakfast meal locations and dates Butler Creek Elementary, 2789 S.W. Butler Rd, Gresham — From Tuesday,...
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Lifestyle
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
Portland Tribune

Woodburn library book sale slated

Tons of books on sale at the library Saturday, a sale coinciding with Taste of Woodburn. Anyone interested in stocking up on summer reading material may want to put this event on the calendar. Friends of Woodburn Public Library is holding its annual book sale from 10 a.m. to 4...
WOODBURN, OR
Portland Tribune

Redo for Madras First Thursday

Downpours and lightning cancelled the first event, vendors restage for this Thursday. Halfway through setting up for the Madras First Thursday event on June 2, a downpour drenched the vendors. When she saw lightning strike, organizer Angela Rhodes decided to call off the outdoor portion of the event. "I took all the cones out of the parking lot soaked in rain," said Rhodes. Instead, vendors agreed to return this week, to hold the First Thursday on the second Thursday, June 9.
MADRAS, OR
Portland Tribune

Juneteenth celebration returns to Lake Oswego

The city will commemorate the day when the last American slaves realized they were free in Texas. The city of Lake Oswego — along with community partners Respond to Racism and LO for LOve — will once again celebrate the holiday that marked when the final American slaves realized they were free in Galveston, Texas in 1856.
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
Portland Tribune

Demolishing Wild Bleu to make room for "Madras' living room"

Fire department plan to use vacant restaurant for training before demolition. If you see fire engines and crews in turnouts at the vacant Wild Bleu at 225 Southwest Fifth in Madras, not to worry. It's probably a drill. Investor/Developer Andre Jackson is allowing Jefferson County Fire District No. 1 to train in the building before he has it torn down. Mark Johnson with the fire district says it will be great training. "We'll advance hose lines up through the stairway into the bedroom," said Johnson. "Do you want us to remove the roof? Put holes in the floor? Remove windows?" he asked Jackson on a Zoom call. "Do as much as you feel you need for your training because it's just going to come down anyway," answered Jackson.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Starlight#Downtown Portland#Kptv Fox#Pamplin Media Group
Portland Tribune

Slideshow: Graduation Caps

Check out the amazing decorated caps of the high school graduating class of 2022. The graduation cap is one of the most iconic symbols of the milestone. Students from Madras, Bridges and Culver High schools decorated their caps to thank family, share school spirit, and celebrate completing high school. All...
MADRAS, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Portland Oregon's trash clean up continues

Nonprofit's Beautification Team shovels trash into truck beside freeways and in neighborhoods between homeless camps, often employing formerly unhoused people Portland's clean-up continues. A paid crew from Cultivate Initiatives was out cleaning up trash between tents under the I-205 flyover at Southeast Powell Boulevard on Tuesday morning, June 7. Media consultant Davy Hall filmed the men of the Cultivate Initiatives Beautification Team as they shoveled wet clothing, food waste, human waste, syringes and discarded camping gear into bins and piled it on the back of a truck. The crew worked swiftly even as tent inhabitants walked past them between...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

It's Fleet Week! Let the sailors' fun begin

After two years of no big Rose Festival, much fun returns, including the arrival of Navy ships to Willamette River port.The Rose Festival has returned after a two-year absence because of the COVID-19 pandemic. One of the things returning for the first time since 2019 is the presence of ships from the U.S. Navy, Royal Canadian Navy, U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and all the sailors who come ashore for some fun of all kinds. The ships started arriving Wednesday. Pamplin Media Group photographer Jaime Valdez was there to greet some of the ships with his camera, and captured some images. More ships were expected to make port this week. The ships are expected to be in Portland until Monday, June 13. For more information, including to register for tours of ships, see www.rosefestival.org/events/2022/fleet-week. {loadposition sub-article-01}
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Parades
Portland Tribune

Metro weighs future of Portland Expo Center

The elected regional government is seeking feedback and ideas for the future of the North Portland facility it owns and operates.Metro called for public input and creative ideas to shape future development of the Portland Expo Center on Tuesday, June 7. The 53-acre exhibition facility is owned by the regional government at 2060 N. Marine Dr. near the Columbia River in North Portland. Metro said it has millions of dollars of needs and no guaranteed financing. The Portland Expo Center Development Opportunity Study is seeking ideas about future uses that could best benefit the region. "Expo has served as a...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Group demands Oregon set trash limit for Willamette River

A petition by Willamette Riverkeeper describes an 'out-of-control' amount of garbage in the river basin.An environmental group is petitioning Oregon to regulate trash levels along the Willamette River, citing a growing problem and a lack of accountability. The amount of trash entering the river and many of its tributaries has gotten "out of control," particularly near urban areas such as Eugene, Salem and Portland, and is impacting water quality, wildlife and human health, officials with Willamette Riverkeeper say. The group sent a formal petition Friday, June 3, to the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality urging the agency and its rulemaking...
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

Late scoring Wave earns San Diego 2-2 draw with visiting Thorns

Portland sees 2-0 lead erased in final 15 minutes, settles for tie in Wednesday NWSL match at San Diego.The Portland Thorns held on for a 2-2 draw on Wednesday in a National Women's Soccer League match at San Diego. Taylor Kornieck scored twice late for Wave FC to keep the expansion club atop the NWSL standings. Portland's goals were scored by Sophia Smith and Christine Sinclair, who share the team lead with four goals apiece in league play. Scoring Thorns, 23rd minute — Sophia Smith converts a penalty kick after Rocky Rodriguez was fouled inside the penalty area by San...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Construction delays to slow Sauvie Island beachgoers this summer

Construction to repair a collapsed culvert under Northwest Reeder Road will start in July.More repairs are on the way for Northwest Reeder Road on Sauvie Island. A culvert under the sole road to Sauvie Island's beaches collapsed earlier this year, forming sinkholes in the road. Multnomah County construction crews made temporary fixes, but only one lane of the road is open. Traffic on the road is low during the winter months, with only around 30 homes located north of the lane closure, county officials estimated. But as temperatures rise, so does the traffic on the road. Construction crews stabilized the...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Columbia County equestrians place at state

St. Helens and Scappoose riders qualified for regionals in Washington later this month. Equestrians from Scappoose and St. Helens placed at the state competition in May, with a handful qualifying for the regional Pacific North West Invitational later this month. St. Helens placed sixth at state, while Scappoose placed 11th...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Two pedestrians killed in Portland in 24 hours

Police arrest both hit-and-run drivers in the Monday and Tuesday crashes in different parts of town.Two pedestrians were killed in hit-and-run crashes within 24 hours in Portland on Monday and Tuesday. The names of the victims were not immediately released. Two suspects have been arrested. According to the Portland Police Bureau, the most recent investigation began at 1:33 p.m. on June 7 when East Precinct officers responded to the report of a crash near the intersection of Northeast 100th Avenue and Northeast Glisan Street. When officers arrived, they found a pedestrian had been struck and was deceased. Witnesses reported seeing...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
2K+
Followers
23K+
Post
614K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy