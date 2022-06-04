Starlight Parade slideshow: Fun (and wet) times

Entries, bands and more wind through downtown Portland in the first of the Rose Festival parades.

A parade returned to the Rose Festival for the first time since 2019, as the Starlight Parade took place Saturday night in downtown Portland.

It was a wet evening, thanks to a persistent rain, but spectators, bands and parade entries alike had a great time — it was also broadcast on KPTV Fox 12 for the people who didn't want to brave the rain.

Pamplin Media Group Jonathan House went out in the elements and captured many cool photos. Here they are:



