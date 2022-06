Cade Pierson has been promoted to the head coach of the Westmont women's tennis team. A former standout player for the Warriors, Pierson replaces Ellie Johnson. “When I consider Ellie’s tenure as Westmont,” I think not only of her team's successes on the court, but moreso her leadership in the area of culture, faith, and character development," said Athletic Director Dave Odell. “One of those great successes was the transformational role that the tennis program and the greater Westmont community had on Cade Pierson.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO