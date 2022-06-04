ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Alamos, CA

Motorcyclist Critically Injured in Collision in Los Alamos

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor
 5 days ago

A motorcyclist was critically injured Saturday evening in a collision with a vehicle in Los Alamos. Just before 6 p.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters were dispatched to the crash near Bell and Waite streets on the east end of town, according to fire Capt. Daniel Bertucelli. He said a...

