Lora Hudgins, age 46, of the South Toe Community, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 4th, 2022. A native of Yancey County, she was a daughter of the late Nina Allen Hudgins, who passed away in 2021 and Joseph Hudgins of South Toe. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Charlie Miller. Lora loved being back in nature and was happiest when she was in the woods picking galax.

YANCEY COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO