Los Angeles, CA

You could win tickets to see Big Bad Voodoo Daddy

KTLA.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSwing revival legends Big Bad Voodoo Daddy are coming to Southern California this summer. You remember them from their appearance in the movie Swingers and hits like “Go Daddy-O”. They’re coming to the Starlight Bowl in Burbank in July, and tickets are on sale now at AXS.com. Now, our partners at...

ktla.com

nypressnews.com

California Primary 2022: Full Coverage

CBS Los Angeles is your home for California Primary 2022 coverage! From the moment polls close at 8pm, we’ll be with you with the latest results and analysis on CBS2, KCAL9 and streaming on CBS News Los Angeles. Results Pages.
CALIFORNIA STATE
nomadlawyer.org

Glendale:- Interesting Places to Visit in Glendale, CA

Glendale, California is a Los Angeles County city. The Museum of Neon Art, located downtown, features light-based, kinetic, and electric art as well as vintage neon signs. Brand Park features trails as well as the 19th century Doctor’s House Museum & Gazebo. You can enjoy equestrian trails and breathtaking views from the Verdugo Mountains. Northeast trails lead through the rugged Deukmejian Wilderness Park at the foothills the San Gabriel Mountains.
GLENDALE, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Tesla expands in Santa Monica

Cars: Tesla has a new facility in Santa Monica at 11th and Colorado in the former Caliber Collision location. Caliber has moved to 2728 Pico Blvd and there’s no official announcement regarding Tesla’s operations at the Colorado location. Tesla already has a showroom in Santa Monica at the Santa Monica Place Mall and the company is working on a charging station at 14th and Santa Monica Blvd.
SANTA MONICA, CA
thefamilyvacationguide.com

16 Of The Best Fun Things To Do With Kids In Los Angeles (LA) At Night

Los Angeles, California, USA is an excellent destination for a family vacation, thanks to the many great things to see and do. Often referred to as the world’s entertainment capital, Los Angeles County has a great selection of beaches, museums, movie studios, restaurants, theme parks, and more. You will...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Burbank, CA
Entertainment
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Burbank, CA
L.A. Weekly

Meet Lowlife Photographer Scot Sothern

Artist and writer Scot Sothern first came to prominence during the 1980s, with the unique combination of photographs and stories in LOWLIFE — a project chronicling the lives and times of Los Angeles sex workers. Proving himself a fearless and unflinching chronicler of the challenging stories of society’s subcultures — including the one from which he personally escaped — in his long career in words and images, including in books and VICE Magazine, Sothern has pursued a compelling combination of controversy and empathy. His current exhibition and this week’s book launch at These Days gallery pair early, deeply personal work with a recent, politically charged series in visceral mixed media works that speak to an America grappling with change that is not always for the better.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Over $1,000 Of Alcohol Stolen From Valencia Grocery Store

Deputies are investigating a grand theft that occurred in Valencia Tuesday, after two suspects stole over $1,000 in alcohol from a grocery store. Around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, deputies received reports of a possible grand theft at the Ralphs Grocery store on McBean Parkway near Decorro Drive in Valencia, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
easyreadernews.com

Los Angeles pair rob Ulta Beauty, latest in a string

Two young suspects who allegedly robbed a beauty supply store in the South Bay Galleria Sunday were taken into custody the same day near downtown Los Angeles, police said. The robbery occurred just after 2 p.m. when the two 18-year-olds walked into Ulta Beauty and left with an estimated $6,700 worth of merchandise in black trash bags.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

How much house $400,000 gets you in SoCal

LOS ANGELES - The end of March marked a new beginning for home prices. After a whopping 26.5% jump from 2021, the median listing price landed at $405,000. So what exactly does $400,000 get you in Southern California?. Take a look:. Santa Ana: 759 sq. ft. Anaheim: 755 sq. ft.
LOS ANGELES, CA
beverlypress.com

Pink’s celebrates Summit of the Americas with special dog

As leaders from North, Central and South America visit Los Angeles this week for the Summit of the Americas, Pink’s Hot Dogs on La Brea Avenue is celebrating with a special hot dog available through June 11. The ninth Summit of the Americas marks only the second time the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

One Shot After Possible Newhall Carjacking

A person has been transported to the hospital after being shot in a reported carjacking Tuesday evening in Newhall. Around 7:40 p.m. Tuesday, first responders received reports of a gunshot victim on Newhall Avenue near Sierra Highway in Newhall, said Miguel Ornelas, dispatch supervisor for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
vnexplorer.net

PIMCO Bond King wins art war against neighbor in Laguna Beach

The city of Laguna Beach finally approved the Grosses’ glass structure. Bill Gross and Amy Schwartz; Blo. Bond King Bill Gross has finally won the turf war against his neighbor over a million dollar art installation at the billionaire’s California beachfront home. After a lengthy legal battle, the...
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
Eater

One of Venice’s Best Waterside Restaurants Gets a Big Summer Refresh

Pier House has received a comprehensive redesign and menu revamp from Mike Dobson and Eric Bernek of the Venice Restaurant Group, adding a breezy, sunny new place for fresh seafood platters from chef Jennifer Corona. Though it’s been open continuously for the past year, the new menu items are just coming online, giving the restaurant a fresh reboot. Think whole grilled branzino with crispy chili and limes, raw Peruvian scallops, and blistered shishito peppers with black garlic aioli. The new interior design is an homage to the original Venice Pier of the early 1900s to the bustling area they’re trying to dub “Washington Square” at the end of Washington Boulevard.
SANTA MONICA, CA
foxla.com

LA Deputy DA warns Gascón: 'You're next'

LOS ANGELES - San Francisco residents voted overwhelmingly Tuesday to recall progressive District Attorney Chesa Boudin following a heated campaign that captivated the country and bitterly divided Democrats over crime, policing and public safety reform in the famously liberal city. Closer to home, the campaign to recall Los Angeles County...
KTLA

This is the most popular fast food chain in Los Angeles, study says

A new study analyzing the popularity of fast food restaurants in 30 of the nation’s biggest metropolitan areas has identified the most popular fast food chain in Los Angeles, and it’s probably not the one you’re thinking of. Five Guys claims the top spot as the most popular fast food chain in the Los Angeles […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Deja News: WeHo Pride and #Swedengate Shame

Hey Socal! This week, Twitter freaked out over #Swedengate, which trolled the Swedish custom of not feeding house guests. Hey Sweden, we get it. In gay culture, making a friend eat is a hate crime. And for more news you may have missed, Mike Ciriaco is bringing it back to your brain with this week’s Deja News!
LOS ANGELES, CA

