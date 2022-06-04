Greenrooms Inc. Introduces Next-Gen Privacy-Focused Open-Source Self-Hosted Video Conferencing Solution

Wi-Fi is a lot mot complicated than you might think, and you might not realize that it gets a big upgrade every now and then. The 802.11 standard, which we dub Wi-Fi, receives new features and faster speeds, with the latest iteration having arrived in 2019. 802.11ax was the sixth major generational update for Wi-Fi, which is how it earned its name, Wi-Fi 6. This name makes things a lot less complicated for those that just want something that you can turn on and forget about. And there are a number of Wi-Fi 6 routers that are worth investing in.

CELL PHONES ・ 4 DAYS AGO